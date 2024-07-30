Colorado Star Shedeur Sanders Branching Out with New NIL Opportunity
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has benefited greatly from NIL deals in his college career. A merchandise company, SS2Legendary, has been built up over the last few years, presenting him with plenty of opportunities to cash in on his name, image and likeness.
He is continuing to branch out, adding a new venture off the field. He is now partnering with Overtime to launch a podcast. It will be titled “2 Legendary” which plays off his brand and jersey number.
The first episode of the podcast will be coming out on Tuesday. This will be another opportunity for him to add to his already eye-popping NIL evaluation.
Right now, Sanders is valued at $4.8 million by On3 NIL. That is by far the most in college football and currently No. 1 among all college athletes. LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne, who also dates Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes, is the only athlete within $1 million of Sanders at $3.9 million.
He has found a lot of success in his partnerships with Google and Urban Outfitters. Deals with Gatorade and EA Sports also exist, along with his own signature barbecue sauce. Sanders was also made a long-term ambassador for the BRADY brand.
If there is an opportunity for Sanders to make some NIL money, he is taking full advantage. As one of the most recognizable names in college football, it makes sense for him to capitalize while he can before turning pro.
A massive social media following plays a major role in Sanders having this much success marketing himself to make NIL money. He has more than 2.5 million social media followers across platforms.
That pales in comparison to the 13.2 million Dunne has, but Sanders also has social media pages for his brand and has a unique advantage over other college athletes. He started selling merchandise with Buffalo’s logo, something that is unprecedented for an individual athlete.
If only Colorado could have as much success on the field as Sanders is having off of it. In the first season under his father, Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes went 4-8. Shedeur played well given the circumstances, completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns with only three interceptions.