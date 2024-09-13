Colorado Star Travis Hunter Expands NIL Relationship with EA Sports
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter has started the season on a tear, both on and off the football field.
One of the most prolific athletes in NIL - and even the country's highest riser after Week 2 - his robust brand partnerships continue to expand while he is a force on both sides of the ball.
One of the cover athletes of EA Sports' highly anticipated college football game, Hunter has now diversified his relationship with the brand by joining their inaugural "GEN / EA SPORTS" class of young athletes.
According to the brand, this is a new engagement platform that leverages the power of EA Sports to collaborate with emerging, multi-dimensional athletes to meet the next generation of sports fans around our games.
"I am honored to be in this first GEN / EA Sports class alongside other amazing athletes who are the next generation of sport,” Hunter said. “To have the support of a global brand like EA SPORTS who genuinely wants to boost our voices and partner on the things that matter most to us is empowering and I can’t wait for fans to see how we bring this program to life.”
Hunter is joined by 18-year-old Brazilian soccer star Endrick of Real Madrid, 19-year-old Filipino racing driver Bianca Bustamante and 19-year-old American soccer star Alyssa Thompson of Angel City FC and the U.S. Women's National Team.
“Every year, we partner with hundreds of athletes across our EA Sports portfolio, and we have relationships with thousands more. Gen / EA Sports is the next level, and we’re incredibly proud to partner with these amazing young athletes, carving their own paths and influencing the world of sport,” said John Reseburg, VP, EA Sports Marketing, Partnerships and Communications. “This first class - Travis, Bianca, Alyssa, and Endrick - are multi-dimensional, authentic, and dynamic personalities, and we’re excited to co-create meaningful experiences together for the future.”
EA Sports will co-create content with their new roster, partner on initiatives personal to each athlete, and engage sports fans where they are, in and around our games.
In addition to EA Sports, Hunter's robust NIL portfolio includes the likes of United Airlines, JLab, CELSIUS, Rock 'Em Socks, among many others.
The 1-1 Buffaloes next face rival Colorado State on Saturday at 7:30PM ET on CBS.