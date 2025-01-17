Colorado Star Travis Hunter Has Funny Reaction to Carson Beck's New NIL Deal
Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter had himself quite a 2024 college football season.
On the gridiron, he shined as both a wide receiver and cornerback, playing at a high level and rarely coming off the field. His unique skill set led to him winning the Heisman Trophy, capping off an ulttra-successful campaign.
Despite having college eligibility remaining, Hunter has declared for the 2025 NFL draft and is expected to be one of the first players off the board.
Many mock drafts have him being selected somewhere within the top three picks, with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants being the first teams on the clock.
Could the two-way star be changing his mind after seeing the name, image and likeness money that has been thrown around this year in the transfer portal?
Hunter will likely remain in the draft, but he did offer a hilarious response when he learned how much money quarterback Carson Beck made when he decided to leave the Georgia Bulldogs, selecting the Miami Hurricanes as his next team.
The star quarterback will reportedly earn $4 million from the ACC powerhouse, bringing his expected NIL earnings to a reported $10 million over the last year.
"How do you get $10 million? Where's my $10 million? How are people getting this much money bro? Hold up, let me go test this out," Hunter joked on The Travis Hunter Show (31:00 mark), via Andrew Peters of Bleacher Report. "Let me go back. I'm going back to college. Let me see if I can get $100 million. Let me go see if I can win another Heisman, because $10 million, I ain't make that in college. Let me go hit the portal."
It would certainly be interesting to see how much money a player of his caliber could make on the open market, as the transfer portal has become college football’s version of free agency.
Players are cashing in on historic deals as the price to land prominent stars is only going up.
For context, just last year, the Hurricanes reportedly paid Cam Ward, who had entered the transfer portal from the Washington State Cougars, $1.5 million.
Just a year later, the going rate for a starting quarterback has more than doubled.
Beck isn’t the only player to reportedly reach the $4 million per year threshold, either. That is what former Tulane Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah received from the Duke Blue Devils to secure his commitment, coming out to $8 million over two years.
It makes sense teams are willing to pay so much money to ensure they have a talented player at the most important position on the field. But a player of Hunter’s caliber and skill set would assuredly break the bank as well.
Receiving that kind of money right off the bat is certainly appealing, but for someone like Hunter, it pales in comparison to NFL money.
The No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft will have a rookie contract valued at $39,152,644 over four years.
If Hunter comes close to living up to expectations, he will earn even more from his second NFL contract and off-the-field ventures.