Colorado Star Travis Hunter Makes NIL History with New Deal
Fresh off a rivalry week domination against Colorado State - in which he caught two touchdowns and had an interception - Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter has added yet another NIL to his robust brand portfolio.
With his new partnership, Hunter made industry history as he becomes the first college football player to sign with NerdWallet, the personal finance website that helps consumers compare and find top financial products. Hunter joins USC superstar basketball player JuJu Watkins and former Kentucky freshman sensation Rob Dillingham - now of the Minnesota Timberwolves - on NerdWallet's NIL roster.
The brand's unique deal structure and marketing of the "Smartest NIL Deal Ever," requires athletes to commit to a smart money action and publicly share contract terms for accountability.
“Preparation is the key to success both on and off the field, and I’m excited to plan for a strong financial future with the help of NerdWallet,” Hunter said. “The opportunity to earn and be smarter with managing my NIL money in the right bank account while playing football was too good to pass up.”
After completing a self-evaluation of his finances - which have been booming these days because of NIL - Hunter was required to take one of three possible NerdWallet smart money actions and ultimately chose to put 20% of the money earned into a savings account.
Regardless of record, Colorado is one of the most polarizing teams in the country and with Hunter as their do-everything star, NerdWallet is offering one college football fan the chance to win a NerdWallet x Travis Hunter 1 of 1 Smartest NIL Deal Card, an original, sports relic card containing a piece of the All-American's contract.
Ahead of Colorado's homecoming game on Saturday versus Baylor, Hunter will share more news of his NerdWallet deal on Instagram and fans can can enter to win by commenting and tagging a friend in the post.
The Buffaloes look to make it two in a row with a homecoming win against their Big 12 foe at 8PM ET on FOX.