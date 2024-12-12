Colorado Star Travis Hunter Signs with adidas Ahead of Heisman Trophy
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is on the precipice of college football royalty. The favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on December 14, the wide receiver/defensive back has already earned some hardware - in the form of the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Lott IMPACT Trophy - with potential to also take home the Maxwell Award, Chuck Bednarik Award and Biletnikoff Award.
Now a mere two days away from potentially etching his name in college football history, Hunter is adding a major NIL partnership to his robust NIL portfolio. Adidas has signed Hunter to their athlete roster that includes the likes of fellow Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward of Miami, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and Brock Purdy, among others.
Although he plays for a Nike school in Colorado and for one the brand's most legendary athletes in Coach Deion Sanders, Hunter has been teasing this pending deal for weeks, wearing adidas logos during his popular podcast, Twitch livestream and even pregame during warmups.
“Working with adidas is a special opportunity for me and something that I’m really excited about as I look ahead to what’s next,” Hunter said. “The partners they currently have are top tier with some of the best young guys like me. I’m pumped to join the three stripes as we continue pushing the boundaries of the sport we all love.”
Hunter adds adidas to his diverse brand portfolio that includes Sony Pictures, Stanley 1913, EA Sports, United Airlines, JLab, Celsius, NerdWallet, Leaf Trading Cards and Rock 'Em Socks, among many others.
To kick off their partnership with the All-American and likely top 2025 NFL Draft pick, adidas has launched a collection of limited-edition apparel on www.adidas.com/us/travis_hunter. Hunter will wear adidas on-field in the NFL and off the field across future brand marketing campaigns. He will still be in Nike cleats when Colorado faces BYU on December 28 in the Alamo Bowl, presumably Hunter's final college game before declaring for the NFL Draft.
“As part of our continued investment in the next generation of athletes, we’re proud to partner with someone whose passion for sport and drive to create impact on and off the field mirrors our own, “said Aaron Seabron, General Manager, US Sports & Creation Center Portland at adidas. Travis is undeniably one of the most dynamic athletes in any sport, and we’re excited to collaborate with him and celebrate all that he accomplishes as he transitions into the next phase of what promises to be a long and successful career.”
In the meantime, Hunter faces off against Ward, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the Heisman Trophy ceremony kicking off Saturday at 8PM ET on ESPN.