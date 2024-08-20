Name Image Likeness

Colorado Superfan Lands First-of-its-Kind NIL Deal with Blenders Eyewear

A Colorado Buffaloes superfan and friend of football coach Deion Sanders has worked out a unique NIL deal with Blenders Eyewear.

Colorado Buffaloes superfan Peggy Coppom signing her NIL deal with Blenders Eyewear in a collaboration with Deion Sanders.
Colorado Buffaloes superfan Peggy Coppom signing her NIL deal with Blenders Eyewear in a collaboration with Deion Sanders. / Mandatory Credit - Courtesy of Blenders Eyewear
The Colorado Buffaloes know a thing or two about NIL deals. Their football superstars, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way phenom Travis Hunter are two of the highest-paid college football players in the country.

Sanders is No. 1 with a valuation of $4.7 million, while Hunter is No. 4 overall and No. 3 in college football with a valuation of $2.7 million. Head coach Deion Sanders even has a collaboration with Blenders Eyewear.

The partnership between Sanders and Blenders Eyewear will be taken to another level as a one-of-its-kind NIL deal has been announced. Colorado superfan Peggy Coppom will be getting her own NIL deal.


This is a historic deal as the 99-year-old Coppom will become the first fan to have a NIL agreement in place that they directly benefit from. Blenders Eyewear and Coach Prime are proud to announce the “Peggy Sleeve”.

Coppom has been a dedicated fan of the program through thick and thin. She and Sanders have developed quite a friendship, which started in January 2023 when he surprised Coppom at her home. Despite their vastly different backgrounds, the two hit it off and have become great friends.

The Peggy Sleeve with Deion Sanders' slogan 'I Ain't Hard 2 Find, Either.'
The "Peggy Sleeve" made by Blenders Eyewear in collaboration with Deion Sanders for Colorado Buffaloes superfan Peggy Coppom. / Courtesy of Blenders Eyewear

“Well, my gosh, this year, first of all, it’s been unbelievable, and it’s been a lot of fun,” Coppom told USA TODAY Sports in an interview. “There’s been a lot of excitement and a lot of public recognition, which I didn’t ever feel like I should have. But anyway, it happened because of my friendship with him.”

The sunglasses sleeve will feature Coppom waving her Colorado pompoms with the slogan "I AIN’T HARD 2 FIND, EITHER," which is a play on the slogan Coach Prime has become known for. This is a memorable venture, putting Blenders once again at the forefront of NIL efforts.

Peggy Sleeve featuring Peggy Coppom
The "Peggy Sleeve" created by Blenders Eyewear in a unique NIL deal for Colorado Buffaloes superfan Peggy Coppom / Mandatory Credit - Courtesy of Blenders Eyewear

It is just the beginning of the collaboration between the company and Colorado head coach, as more surprises are planned throughout the season. But, it will be hard to top the excitement of getting a superfan such as Coppom involved in a unique deal.

Priced at $8, the sleeve will be available on Blenders’ e-commerce site. Coppom will directly benefit, as a portion of the sales will be donated to her, “ensuring her legacy and enduring spirit continue to thrive,” per the launch details.

Colorado Buffaloes superfan posing in her Blenders Eyewear sunglasses.
Colorado Buffaloes superfan Peggy Coppom posing in her Blenders Eyewear sunglasses. / Mandatory Credit - Courtesy of Blenders Eyewear

Sanders and the Buffaloes have provided Coppom with the chance to relieve some of the pain felt by her twin sister and fellow superfan Betty Hoover passing away in 2020. The two attended more than 3,000 sporting events since 1940 together.

Turning 100 years old on November 19th, this is an excellent way to celebrate Coppom. It is great to see fans rewarded for their unwavering support, as they are as important to collegiate sports as the players or coaches themselves.

