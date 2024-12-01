Colorado Superstar QB and NIL Leading Money Earner Gets Massive NFL Prediction
The Colorado Buffaloes have had a very strong 2024 college football season with star quarterback Shedeur Sanders leading the way.
Sanders has found success both on and off the field this season. He has put up strong individual statistics while leading his team to a 9-3 record.
Off the field, he has continued thriving in the NIL marketplace.
On3 currently has Sanders ranked as the No. 1 NIL athlete in the nation. He has been given a shocking valuation of $6.2 million, showcasing just how much success he has found.
With that being said, Sanders is about to get an even bigger pay day.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders is widely expected to be a top-10 pick. Some even think that he could end up being the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick in the draft class.
As shared by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, one current executive believes that Sanders and his teammate, Travis Hunter, will be the first two picks in the 2025 draft.
“Not only are they both going top five in the draft, but I believe they’re going 1-2, back-to-back,” the executive stated.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season, Sanders has earned being a top-five pick. He has put together huge numbers while facing extremely high expectations.
To this point in the year, Sanders has completed 74.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has also scored four touchdowns on the ground.
Looking ahead to the NFL portion of his career, he has the arm talent and dynamic potential to be a superstar. There are quite a few teams who will be looking for a new quarterback.
At this point in time, some of the potential landing spots for Sanders could be the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns. All four of those teams are expected to have high draft picks and a need at the position.
Sanders has one bowl game left to play for Colorado and it sure sounds like he's going to play in it. With a strong performance in that game, he could lock up being a top-five pick.
If the prediction from the NFL executive above ends up being correct, the Buffaloes could see their two superstars represent the top two prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.