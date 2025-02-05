Cooper Manning Reflects on Coaching Arch Through NIL Landscape
After starting his college football career with rare advisors for his long-term development, Arch Manning is poised to become the Texas Longhorns' new starting quarterback.
His father, Cooper Manning, joined the Dan Patrick Show to offer advice to parents and young players looking at college football opportunities while balancing NIL deals.
While his approach to parenting in the age of name, image, and likeness may not be a blueprint for every family, it still provides insightful guidance as his son prepares for a significant next step.
Manning’s recent lucrative NIL deal with Red Bull is a major indicator that he’ll be named the team’s next signal caller, as On3’s Joe Cook reports.
His grandfather, Archie, said that he wouldn’t sign an NIL agreement until he was the starting quarterback.
It mirrors the perspective Cooper Manning offered in his recent interview, urging not to overfocus on NIL at the expense of life itself.
"I think the best advice I can give is to look at the school, where you’re going to go, and where you’re going to be happy," Manning said. “If money is dictating where you’re going for the next four years, you’re probably going to make a mistake.”
It would be negligent to act like NIL isn’t a driving force for a lot of decision-making in college sports. However, it’s different when a player is in the transfer portal versus signing out of high school, where they’re more impressionable and less developed.
While it’s likely no longer a decision for the next four years for most, perhaps that trend would change with more emphasis on the initial decision.
Manning provides a humorous anecdote he told Arch, which frankly is a refreshing callback to the college experience before the NIL landscape completely dominated it.
“I always tell Arch, where are you going to be on Sunday nights when you’ve thrown three interceptions, got beat by the cross-town rivalry, your girlfriend broke up with you, you have two tests you haven’t studied for, it’s cloudy, and you’re homesick? Where are you still going to be relatively happy?”
“If you can figure that out, you made the right choice,” Manning continued. “I wouldn’t let a short-term dollar amount dictate a career.”
Manning expanded on his reasoning for avoiding short-term NIL situations in a way that should resonate with athletes who see big dreams for themselves. He warns of getting caught up in poor deals before establishing your value as a player, due to potential contract issues that would preclude wealthier opportunities.
Most families aren’t privy to the Manning family and their resources. Most players don’t leave two years of NIL deals on the table to sit behind a starter like Quinn Ewers.
They can still pick their deals carefully, thinking of the long term and making sure they don’t sign anything to jeopardize that. While they might not end up with a multi-million deal with a company like Red Bull, upcoming revenue-sharing allows schools to pay real money for their collegiate athletes.
Looking ahead to that impending future, players would do well to remember the words of Manning when it comes to choosing both a school and a deal to pursue.
“I would just pick your spots carefully and worry about the craft,” Manning said. “The reason you’re there is to get an education and play football, make friends, and have a great college experience. It’s not all about how much money you can jam in your pocket in those couple of years. I look at college a little differently than everyone else does. I think it’s such a precious time in molding who you are and who you’re going to become, and if it’s just a straight dollar decision, then I think you miss out on a lot.”
This model might not apply to every decision, but quarterbacks are in a market value league of their own with NIL opportunities.
Most college athletes are unlikely to reject a lucrative offer in favor of one that is not competitive. However, should they be comparable, quarterbacks might fare better following Manning's more holistic approach.