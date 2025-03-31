Cooper Manning Shares Challenges For College Coaches in NIL, Transfer Portal Era
As his son, Arch Manning, prepares to take over as starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, Cooper Manning has had a close look at the landscape of college football in the NIL and transfer portal era.
Cooper moderated a discussion with his father at Tulane Book Fest, Archie Manning: A New Orleans Saints Legacy On and Off the Field, on March 28, where they discussed the state of college football, among other topics, during the panel.
Arch is the first in the family to traverse the world of college sports with name, image, and likeness deals and freedom of movement in the transfer portal.
He’s inked landmark NIL deals this season ahead of taking the reins from NFL draft prospect Quinn Ewers, and it’s safe to say the heir to the Manning legacy isn’t worried about a roster spot.
That doesn’t mean his father, Cooper, can’t offer insight on the issues he’s seen dominating the sport — particularly from the perspective of the college coaches.
While his son isn’t dealing with these challenges, he’s seen the job description of coaches take on a whole new form with recruiting and roster retention when it comes to the transfer portal.
“I think it [the transfer portal] makes the job of a college coach, whether it be football, basketball, or anything, the most difficult job in sports,” Manning said. “They’re eliminating the idea of a spring game because they don't want someone to get a sense that a player might be third string instead of second string. If they're third string, everybody else in the conference is going to come and say, Hey, I heard you're running third team. If you came over here, you'd be fighting for a spot, and we'll pay you a hundred grand to come over, and they leave.”
Most of the conversation surrounding the portal has to do with poaching stars and starting talent — not so much the development of third-string guys on the roster.
Manning warned that these players are most vulnerable to getting lost in the shuffle of hollow promises.
“You don't develop, you don't stick with it, you don't learn,” Manning continued. “I think it makes it a big mess. I think these coaches are figuring out quickly that, if you can get people who want to be there, as opposed to if this person's offering me $50,000 more or a hundred thousand or whatever, the numbers are crazy. Is that really what you want? Or where do you want to be again on Sunday night when you're homesick? When things go bad—and they're going to go bad plenty of times—where do you still want to be? That's the kind of player you want. But it makes the job of a coach very, very challenging.”
Manning continued his thoughts on the confounding problem of the second portal window that doesn’t exist in college football, and he understands why several coaches leave the sport for the pros.
However, he does see the benefit in being able to fully choose the players you want to get.
While free agency exists in the NFL, it isn’t as wide open as the portal; it only comes once a year and is supplemented by the draft.
The NFL draft is at the mercy of the team's record and pick order. In college football, cash and NIL are king. But it can be used in a way to draw competition away from a spot they have a shot at competing at to hurt a conference rival at the expense of a player’s trajectory.
That’s what Manning takes important issue with, and it takes voices at the top to shine a light on these types of problems in the transfer portal.