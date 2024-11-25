Country Music Star Performing Concert to Raise Money for South Carolina NIL
It is no secret that Darius Rucker, country music star and frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish, is a massive fan of the South Carolina Gamecocks.
He is often seen wearing Gamecocks gear at his shows, and his band, one of the biggest on the Pop Rock scene of the 1990s, was formed while Rucker attended the college with his bandmates.
The musician has been known to play many free concerts on campus for the student body, particularly in celebration of their teams winning games, and Hootie is set to play another concert in the area in support of the institution in December.
On December 6, in an effort to benefit Name, Image, and Likeness initiatives at his alma mater, Rucker will be performing an intimate concert at the Township Auditorium.
It is a performance that is sponsored by the Gamecock Club, an organization that is committed to raising money for student-athletes to help cover their financial needs, including tuition, fees, meal plans, and medical costs.
Tickets for the performance became available earlier this month on a tiered basis, with VIP tickets costing $2,000, and some as low as $50.
All of the ticket sales will go toward NIL payments made to student-athletes in return for autographs, phone calls, and merchandise.
Wayne Hiott, CEO of the Gamecock Club said that it was almost an instant sell-out when tickets became available.
“Being able to provide this sort of opportunity to the local Gamecock community is what we’re the most excited about,” said Hiott. “Darius doesn’t play a lot of venues like this, so for our Gamecock community, who adores Darius, that opportunity to be even more connected to him and help us raise significant dollars for the priority of the athletics department is certainly something that we are excited about.”
Rucker is a huge part of the South Carolina community, and his efforts in helping the program and their NIL collective could play a huge role in their recruitment success for years to come.