Crocs Reveals Latest Star-Studded NIL Athlete Roster
Crocs are a mainstay across every college campus and have been a powerhouse in the NIL game since 2021.
Now, with Spring Break upon us the brand has expanded their student-athlete roster with eight major names at different points of their careers, from top high school recruits to All-Americans to defending National Champions, the footwear brand is leveling up their athlete star-power in a big way.
From freshman-to-be Cameron and Cayden Boozer -- who will be leading Duke basketball this season -- to the nation's leading scorer Ta’niya Latson and NFL Draft-bound Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, Crocs is continuing to build a diverse lineup of brand ambassadors.
Each athlete will support the brand’s Classic and Echo collections with customized social media content, a landing page on crocs.com and a promo code for 20% off to share with their followers. The full roster includes the likes of:
• Caleb Downs – Ohio State football
• Cameron Boozer – Duke basketball
• Carnell Tate – Ohio State football
• Cayden Boozer –Duke basketball
• Frederick Richard – Michigan gymnastics
• Jaxson Dart – Ole Miss football
• Ta’niya Latson – South Carolina basketball
• Tessa Johnson – South Carolina basketball
I've loved Crocs since I was a little girl,” Latson said. “My whole family wears them, so it's always been a lifestyle for us. When the opportunity to partner with Crocs came up, it was a no-brainer."
"This partnership allows me to showcase a different side of myself, from a fashion standpoint,” she added. “Crocs are a fashion staple that let me express my personality and switch up my look with every outfit."
According to Crocs, they chose this collection of athletes because they are not only authentic brand fans but also push themselves to the limit inside and outside of their sport.
“I love how comfortable and fun Crocs are, plus they let me express my style,” added Tate. “I’m really excited to express my love for Crocs through this partnership! I’ve always loved how comfortable and unique they are, and I can’t wait to design new styles that reflect my personality. It’s a great opportunity to show how versatile Crocs can be and to inspire others to embrace their own style with fun and creativity.”