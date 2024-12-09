CSU Football Players Find NIL Opportunities at Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Event
Snoop Dogg has had his foot in the door of sports ever since he made his 2024 Summer Olympics debut. As America's number one fan, Snoop Dogg has created an amazing opportunity for some college student-athletes in a recent announcement.
Colorado State University has been selected to participate in Snoop Dogg's Arizona Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28. The Rams will be facing Miami (Ohio), and the teams will have the chance to earn big money through NIL.
In order to fund the players entering the bowl, the event is sponsored completely by Snoop and Dr. Dre's drink. The official name of the bowl is The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop; it will be the first college bowl sponsored by an alcoholic beverage. With this being the first bowl event that Snoop sponsors, many spectators are expected to tune in.
Snoop wanted to lead by example, pushing celebrities to explore this new investment opportunity. NIL and revenue sharing deals are continuing to pop up all throughout the NCAA, keeping student-athletes at the forefront of this new era of college sports.
In a news release announcing the event, Snoop commented, "We can't wait to give our players the opportunity to serve the community of Tucson during Bowl week while at the same time using their name, image and likeness to rightfully earn money for themselves and their families."
With this extra opportunity to play, for both money and experience, these college athletes will be able to elevate their game on the field and their character off the field.
The value of these NIL earnings has not yet been released, but Snoop and Dr. Dre fully support these athletes.
Colorado State ended their season at 8-4, ranking No. 2 in the Mountain West Conference. This Bowl appearance will mark their first postseason appearance since 2017.
Although the Arizona Bowl is taking on a new appearance this year, this bowl has always been associated with the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences. The Redhawks will represent the Mid-American Conference, coming into the postseason ranked No. in the MAC. There total record closely resembles CSU's at 8-5.
The matchup could be fueled by Snoop Dogg's presence alone, but these two teams will put on their own show on the field. Not only will they compete for a title, but the two teams will battle it out to become the first winners of this unique bowl.