CU Partners with Elevations Credit Union to Boost Student-Athlete Support
The official credit card of University of Colorado Boulder Athletics has been announced to support student-athletes through the dedication of fans. The official credit card will don University of Colorado Boulder black and gold, ensuring sleek design for those diehard fans.
In the name of financial wellness, CU hopes to promote support for the communty and the student-athletes. With the new 'The Go Buffs® Visa® Signature Rewards Credit Card,' a donation to the Buffs Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective will be made by Elevations with every customer transaction.
At no extra cost to the customer, these proceeds will be put forth to create financial stability for the student-athletes of CU Boulder. Even the card's annual fee will go to NIL, ensuring well-rounded support for the school.
Cardholders will also get some perks at home games and Visa Signature benefits. For the games, cardholders can acquire a free bag of popcorn to go along with their banking perks; three percent back on purchases (restrictions apply).
Since 1952, Elevations has been the official credit union of CU Boulder, and this new step is just meant to elevate the relationship. Already, Elevations serves a plethora of students, faculty, alumni, and staff. Supporting the whole of the CU community has been a long-standing goal of Elevations.
In addition to the new NIL deal, Elevations will continue to sponsor numerous scholarships for CU students, as well as basketball and football events.
With the recent skyrocket in performance for CU's NCAA Division I football program, NIL support is as prominent as ever, and Elevations is happy to get in on the action. More NIL support will allow student-athletes to feel supported within the community, as well as on the field or court.
Along with football, CU Boulder is home to many other successful sporting programs also in Division I. Volleyball, women's basketball, men's basketball, cross country, and track are just a few of the other sports that this new partnership will impact.
This new opportunity will be a direct line for fans of the CU Boulder community to support the school and its athletes.
If you're interested in getting your very own card to support the Buffs, visit Elevations Credit Union.