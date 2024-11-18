CU Superstar QB Stays on Top as Highest Ranked NIL Player with Shocking Valuation
In just his second season with the University of Colorado Boulder, Shedeur Sanders has given life back to Colorado football fans. Sanders transferred to Colorado from Jackson State following the 2022 season, and he hasn't looked back.
Starring as the Buffaloes' quarterback, Sanders is under the direction of his own father, Head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Sanders also came to Colorado to kickoff the 2023 season but has followed a completely different narrative in this 2024-25 season.
The Sanders movement has proven profitable for fans of the game, as well as many collegiate players with Colorado.
Following a record-breaking performance against Utah University on Nov. 16, Shedeur Sanders is now the highest ranked NIL player. Going 30/41 for 340 yards and 3 TDs, Sanders broke out from the quarterback crowd to lift his team to a No. 2 ranking in the Big 12 Conference.
After the Buffs secured the win against Utah (49-24), Sanders increased his NIL value; shouldering an estimated total of $6.2 million. His nearest contender sits at No. 2 with an estimated value of $4 million.
Sanders has signed with a number of big names to increase his NIL worth; the biggest being Nike. In addition to Nike, Sanders has deals with Beats by Dre, the 5430 Alliance, and Google. The monetary value of NIL deals are not specified in a public manner, so predictions are valued via On3's best intelligence.
As the college football regular season begins to wind down, playoff season is just beginning to unfold. With the University of Colorado Boulder currently placed at No. 16, Sanders will have the opportunity to lead the Buffs through to their first Bowl appearance since 2016. The Buffs became bowl eligible following their Week 9 victory against Cincinnati.
Although the Buffs rank No. 16 ahead of Week 13, Sanders and his team must remain on their winning path to make their College Football Playoff Top 12 appearance.
With or without a playoff berth, Sanders will continue to be highly ranked and generously compensated. With this being his senior season, Sanders could also take his talents to the NFL. Most likely, his sponsors would follow, setting Sanders up for financial security.
Colorado will face off against Kansas University in Kansas City, MO on Nov. 23. This matchup is conference play, and could shift the postseason rankings. Because Kansas defeated No. 12 BYU, Sanders has ample opportunity to take his team to even greater heights.