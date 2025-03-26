Name Image Likeness

CVS Supports Women Athletes in Largest NIL Campaign to Date

All-American basketball stars lead the way in promoting CVS' Epic Beauty Sale during the NCAA Tournament.

Michael Ehrlich

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen (44) celebrates with Talia von Oelhoffen (55) and Kennedy Smith (11) after scoring in the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during an NCAA Tournament second round game at Galen Center.
Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen (44) celebrates with Talia von Oelhoffen (55) and Kennedy Smith (11) after scoring in the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during an NCAA Tournament second round game at Galen Center. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In conjunction with the NCAA Tournament, CVS tipped off the retailer's largest NIL campaign to date, supporting women across all college sports with superstar basketball players leading the way.

More than 470 female student-athletes - in a coordinated effort through NIL agency Postgame - have taken part in CVS' campaign to support their Epic Beauty Sale on social media. Highlighted by All-Americans and Sweet 16-bound hoopers, the activation includes the likes of Texas' Madison Booker, USC's Kiki Iriafen, Notre Dame duo Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, LSU's Aneesah Marrow and North Carolina's Alyssa Ustby.

"CVS Pharmacy is teaming up with female college athletes to create social content that highlights how our beauty and personal care products integrate into their daily routines and game day preparations," shared Erin Condon, Chief Marketing Officer of Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness at CVS Health.

Each athlete within the campaign visited a local CVS to shop for their essentials during a busy March on the road. The premium content also highlighted the retailer's ExtraCare card that offers additional discounts.

"Timed with our Epic Beauty Sale happening now through April 12, the campaign features hundreds of athletes, including a few college basketball players hoping to advance in the brackets this year," continued Condon. "We hope this campaign will be a fun way for female athletes across the country to show how CVS is the destination for everything they need to look and feel their best."

Postgame - who has coordinated NIL campaigns for the likes of adidas, Hollister and Stanley 1913, among many others - counts this CVS activation as their largest to date, with more than 470 total athletes creating over 2,400 total social posts over a two-week span.

The NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 tips off on March 27 with the Elite 8 extending into the weekend. The Final Four take place April 4 in Tampa with the National Championship on April 6.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/NIL News