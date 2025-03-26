CVS Supports Women Athletes in Largest NIL Campaign to Date
In conjunction with the NCAA Tournament, CVS tipped off the retailer's largest NIL campaign to date, supporting women across all college sports with superstar basketball players leading the way.
More than 470 female student-athletes - in a coordinated effort through NIL agency Postgame - have taken part in CVS' campaign to support their Epic Beauty Sale on social media. Highlighted by All-Americans and Sweet 16-bound hoopers, the activation includes the likes of Texas' Madison Booker, USC's Kiki Iriafen, Notre Dame duo Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, LSU's Aneesah Marrow and North Carolina's Alyssa Ustby.
"CVS Pharmacy is teaming up with female college athletes to create social content that highlights how our beauty and personal care products integrate into their daily routines and game day preparations," shared Erin Condon, Chief Marketing Officer of Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness at CVS Health.
Each athlete within the campaign visited a local CVS to shop for their essentials during a busy March on the road. The premium content also highlighted the retailer's ExtraCare card that offers additional discounts.
"Timed with our Epic Beauty Sale happening now through April 12, the campaign features hundreds of athletes, including a few college basketball players hoping to advance in the brackets this year," continued Condon. "We hope this campaign will be a fun way for female athletes across the country to show how CVS is the destination for everything they need to look and feel their best."
Postgame - who has coordinated NIL campaigns for the likes of adidas, Hollister and Stanley 1913, among many others - counts this CVS activation as their largest to date, with more than 470 total athletes creating over 2,400 total social posts over a two-week span.
The NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 tips off on March 27 with the Elite 8 extending into the weekend. The Final Four take place April 4 in Tampa with the National Championship on April 6.