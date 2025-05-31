Dallas Mavericks Star Anthony Davis Talks 'Integrity' of NIL, College Sports
Dallas Mavericks star big man Anthony Davis is one of the best basketball players in the world.
The accolades throughout his professional career speak for themselves. He helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship in the Orlando Bubble and is a 10-time All-Star who was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary team.
Selected No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2012 NBA Draft, he has certainly lived up to the hype and expectations that follow being picked as a franchise cornerstone.
A future Hall of Famer, Davis’s dominance on the basketball court goes beyond even his NBA production.
When he experienced a growth spurt in college, he shot up rankings as a recruit and became the best player in the country.
He ended up with the Kentucky Wildcats for one season, helping them win the national championship as one of the most dominant college basketball players of the modern era.
During his lone campaign with Kentucky, Davis averaged 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and the most blocks in the country with 4.7 per game.
He was a one-man wrecking crew, picking up a laundry list of accolades and awards for his single season with the Wildcats.
How Does Anthony Davis Feel About NIL in College Sports?
Had Name, image and likeness deals been around at the time, he would have made a killing with how popular he was on and off the court.
As part of a collaboration with CeraVe, Davis sat down and did an interview with Sports Illustrated, where one of the topics discussed was NIL and how much it has changed college sports.
"It's tough, because obviously they didn't have that when I was in college," Davis said, via Patrick Andres of SI. "It kinda takes away from the game a little bit because of — and I'm not hating — it takes away from the integrity in the sense of players are only going to certain schools because of the money."
There is a lot of money being thrown around by schools, looking to bring the best players into their programs. It has also had an impact on the NBA Draft, with players being able to make money in college.
Not only are high school athletes being wooed by these schools, but so are established college players who hit the transfer portal looking for a payday, changing the entire recruiting dynamic from when Davis was in school.
"College basketball is still competitive, but the recruitment of it has kinda gotten a little wacky, especially when player can leave and enter the (transfer) portal and go anywhere. It just gets a little tricky," Davis said. "The coaches either a) have to be more strategic with their recruiting, or b) if you don't have a lot of money for NIL, that kind of takes away your school, your program, as far as being a top recruiter for some of these players."
Likely gone are the days of a coach building something with a core group of players sticking together for multiple seasons.
The smaller programs are having their top-end talent poached by bigger schools, who are watching their regulars leave for bigger paydays elsewhere throughout the country.