Dan Mullen admits one area where UNLV blows Florida away
After a three-year hiatus, Dan Mullen is back in the coaching game. During his 13-year head coaching career, he was always in the south. He coached nine seasons with Mississippi State, before leaving to coach the Florida Gators for four seasons. After being seen on ESPN diagnosing college football games, he felt like it was time to get back into coaching, but with a completely different team.
Back in December, Mullen agreed to become the new head coach of UNLV following Barry Odom leaving to become the new head coach at Purdue.
After being with SEC powerhouse Florida for four seasons, going to a Mountain West school is likely a tiny downgrade -- even if the Running Rebels have been extremely relevant for a few years. According to Mullen, nope. He says the facility blows away anything the Gators had to offer.
“The facility here blows away anything that was at Florida when I left," said Mullen. "I didn’t want to have to come into a program that you had to build from the ground up. We have a great stadium in Allegiant Stadium. We were a game away from the College Football Playoff last year.
"So when you’re starting to check boxes, you know? Facilities? Check. Stadium? Check. Opportunity to win a championship immediately? Check. Great place to live? Check. Really good schools for my kids, I want my family to grow up here? Check.”
UNLV is coming off an 11-3 and 9-5 season(s), respectively. While Florida has gone 8-5 and 5-7, respectively. Granted, SEC football is hard and challenging, but Mullen has enough talent to work with in the MWC to make the Rebels contend. Mullen went out and landed 41 players from the portal to help fill out his new team.
Most notably, he landed QB Alex Orji, who played at Michigan. The Wolverines never quite gave Orji a fair shake, but Mullen -- who is used to dual-threat QBs -- will give Orji every chance in the world to prove he can run his offense.
- Enjoy more NIL Daily on SI -
More stories you might like
Behind-the-scenes details of Nico Iamaleava’s UCLA saga reported on Monday
Athletic Directors reveal which sports will benefit from the House Settlement, revenue sharing
Urban Meyer crowns a new king in the race for college football conference supremacy
The $1 million WR's recruitment heats up between LSU, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, and others
College coaching legend John Calipari has a hilarious take on NIL money