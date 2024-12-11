Danny Stutsman and JBL Partner Through NIL to Benefit Oklahoma Football
Danny Stutsman, the Oklahoma Sooners linebacker and now a top prospect for the NFL Draft, used his final season in Norman to showcase his elite defensive skills and exemplary leadership.
Earlier this season, Stutsman made headlines by donating $50,000 of his NIL earnings to support the team’s walk-ons—players who dedicate themselves to the program without the financial security of a scholarship. But what truly elevated this act of generosity was JBL's role in amplifying its impact.
As one of JBL’s marquee Campus athletes, Stutsman worked with the brand to provide all Oklahoma football players—walk-ons and scholarship athletes alike—with premium audio equipment, ensuring they could experience the power of music both on and off the field.
JBL’s contribution went beyond a simple product drop. The brand supplied the team with state-of-the-art portable speakers, headphones, and other audio gear, creating a lasting legacy within the program. From locker room dance parties to pre-game hype sessions and even quieter moments of relaxation or study, JBL’s presence became a unifying force for the Sooners. The initiative turned Stutsman’s generosity into something bigger—an enduring reminder of the power of community, connection, and leadership.
Like most successful NIL campaigns, Stutsman and JBL have a natural fit. “Music has always been a part of my life as an athlete,” Stutsman shared. “It sets the tone, brings us together, and gives us energy when we need it most. JBL understands that, and their support has made a huge difference for me and my teammates.”
Stutsman, a 6-foot-4 tackling machine, ended his collegiate career as one of the most decorated linebackers in the country. Stutsman's NFL future is bright, with 376 tackles over Four Seasons, a first-team All-SEC nod, second-team All-American honors, and a Butkus Award finalist designation. Yet, his commitment to lifting those around him has left an indelible mark on Oklahoma football.
As Stutsman prepares for his next chapter in the NFL, his partnership with JBL shows what NIL collaborations can accomplish. By combining individual success with meaningful contributions to his team, Stutsman has created a blueprint for how athletes and brands can work together to make a lasting impact. At Oklahoma, Stutsman’s legacy extends beyond his on-field achievements—his leadership and generosity have set a standard that will continue to shape the team’s culture for years to come.