Darian Mensah Uses NIL To Support Single Moms Impacted by California Fires
Mothers on the sidelines are a staple of youth sporting events.
Juggling carpool schedules, being the unofficial team photographers and coaching from the sidelines, moms do it all.
What often goes unrecognized is how many of those mothers are doing it alone — and how many are struggling to afford the cost of participation.
Duke quarterback Darian Mensah is stepping up to change that narrative.
Through a new partnership with Single Moms Planet, Mensah is working to ensure that single mothers and their children receive the resources, mentorship and financial support they need.
For Mensah, the partnership is personal.
Raised by his mother, Naomi Brebes-Mensah, alongside his twin sister and two other siblings, he witnessed firsthand the sacrifice and dedication it took for a single mother to keep them active in sports.
"My mom did everything in her power to keep us in the game—whether it was finding ways to afford gear, driving us to practices, or leaning on the community for support," said Mensah. "Without her resilience and the people who stepped up to help us, I wouldn’t be where I am today. That’s why I’m committed to giving back and standing with Single Moms Planet to support the women who are doing the same for their kids."
His mother’s sacrifices have recently paid financial dividends.
After a standout stint at Tulane, Mensah transferred to Duke this offseason, unofficially receiving the largest NIL deal ever signed by a college football player at the time — a two-year deal worth $8 million.
Naomi shared the immense devotion to their children’s dreams that so many single moms around the country share, saying, "I kept a fierce commitment to providing my kids with opportunities in sports. I would hustle to ensure they had the resources and support needed to succeed," she shared. "It truly took a village, and I’m proud that all four of my children are now living successful lives."
These mothers do so much without expecting a return.
Mensah utilizes his influence to flip the script and support those who have selflessly supported others.
His commitment to supporting single mothers extends beyond sports, too.
In response to the devastating fires in California, Single Moms Planet has launched an initiative to aid single mothers impacted by the disaster. Beyond a donation, Mensah and his mother are partnering with the organization to raise awareness for these relief efforts, especially supporting single mothers in his home state of California.
Single Moms Planet provides single mothers programing in financial literacy, business development, mentorship, and entrepreneurial training.
The organization is predicated on a sobering reality: Four out of every ten children are raised in single-parent households, and the majority of those families are led by mothers living below the poverty line.
Mensah's help provide resources to families impacted by natural disasters, and his star power will help bring awareness to their broader mission, facilitating greater socio-economic equity in youth sports.
Mensah, Single Moms Planet and anyone around youth sports know the exorbitant participation costs. Commercialized youth athletics in America deserves its own deep dive, but for many families, the cost of participation in any sport is significant.
Youth football, often considered a relatively affordable sport, still imposes substantial financial demands on families. Equipment, coaching and travel expenses can accumulate quickly, making it challenging for single-parent households to keep up, and often will cost families $1,000 annually.
A sport like travel baseball can be unaffordable even to middle-class families.
To keep up with athletes specializing in the sport, spending $10,000 or more annually on youth baseball participation and training is not uncommon.
Many talented young athletes are priced out of the game long before they can prove themselves. If youth sports are as essential to development as studies show — teaching discipline, developing positive socialization and yielding lifelong health benefits — should their accessibility depend on a parent’s financial stability or marital status?
Equitable options for youth sports is a tremendous challenge.
Partnerships like Mensah’s are a large part in chipping away at inequity, even without systemic change to the industry.