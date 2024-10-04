Dave Portnoy Spoke With Sherron Moore, Michigan About $3 Million NIL Pledge
In September, Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports said he'd be willing to give Michigan $3 million in NIL funds to help them find a quarterback in the future.
With the lack of rules and regulations around NIL, there isn't anything that says Portnoy wouldn't be able to do so. Portnoy, who loves the Michigan football program, could change the trajectory of college football by giving them $3 million.
There wouldn't be much that has to happen for him to do so. And that's exactly what the Barstool Sports founder wants.
According to On3, Portnoy spoke with Sherron Moore about the next steps. However, he doesn't want to talk to other people.
“My problem with the NIL, besides it’s a lot of money just to kind of throw out the window, but I’m willing to, like do it,” Portnoy said. “I do not want to talk to other people. I don’t want to — I am not trying to get in the middle of the NIL, I do not want people I don’t know calling me, I don’t want to talk to this guy. I don’t want emails from that guy. I don’t want any of that. I don’t want any of that.”
From the sound of things, he simply wants to hand over a $3 million check and go on with his day, which is more than fair considering what goes into recruiting players.
“I had Daniella, my assistant, ‘Someone at Michigan wants —,’ no. I don’t want to talk to any of you,” Portnoy said. “I talked to Sherrone. I talked to him. I have his number, we talked. He told me the one guy I got to talk to. One guy to talk to, I’ve not talked to that person. I will, and then we’ll see.”
If Michigan, out of all programs, had $3 million to give to a quarterback, it's safe to say they'll get the top quarterback in the transfer portal.
They've had a few good quarterbacks in the past, but over much of the past decade, not many have been elite. Factor in an elite quarterback with their high-level defense, and the Wolverines might not lose much.
It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out over the next 12 months. Perhaps Portnoy will change his mind, but that doesn't seem likely.
He wants Michigan to win and this would help them do just that.