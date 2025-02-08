Deion Sanders Shares Honest Opinion On Involving Parents in NIL, Recruiting
Now that NIL deals and negotiations dominate the recruiting process for college football teams, there’s often as much involvement with the parents as the prospects.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders sees a wildly different landscape than he experienced as a college football player with respect to name, image, and likeness.
Sanders appeared on “First Take” in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX and illuminated the problems that family involvement has brought to recruiting in a way that harms the players, as On3 Sports reports.
“Once upon a time, my parents were praying for us and couldn’t wait until we got to the next level,” Sanders said. “If we chose to bless them, they received the blessing. Now, these parents will never gain any darn thing. They want theirs off the top, and that’s not proper.”
To Sanders, the predatory nature of NIL agents and the lack of regulations or protections for college athletes is equally problematic. It compounds the issue of outside voices involved in what were previously conversations mostly between head coaches and prospects.
“I feel bad for these kids and some of the agents that have attached themselves to these young men,” Sanders said. “It’s very unfortunate. I wish they took a class on financial literacy. That should be mandatory in college sports.”
Sanders makes a sage point about mandating financial literacy classes. College athletes just aren’t prepared to handle an influx of money that brings an entourage of family members and agents with it.
There are no programs that even teach players about the concept of NIL itself and perhaps unexplored ways to market themselves. Prospects could enter into unsound contracts when negotiating deals. There is a clear void in the translation of the financial aspect of college sports.
Sanders offered further insights on his perspective of NIL and its involvement with recruitment in college football. He understands that money plays a large role in the process. However, he cautions against chasing a payday over a situation that sets up your future.
“When kids come to play for me at Colorado, they come to play for me and the coaching staff that we’ve assembled,” Sanders said. “They hadn’t come to play for money because I let them know that will maintain you. That pro contract is going to sustain you. So we’re chasing that thing.”
Sanders believes that his process weeds out the types of players that are just chasing a bag. His philosophy on recruiting and NIL allows him to appeal to the right players.
“I attract the type of kids that are just playing because they love the game,” Sanders said. That’s what I want. I don’t like that other thing. That other thing has disrupted a lot of things because kids nowadays are choosing a bag rather than a situation and a place that’s more conducive to their success.”
By that other thing, Sanders is referring to NIL. He sees a correlation between players who choose financial security over the right fit and the chaotic movement across programs via the transfer portal.
It lends credibility to his calls for financial literacy courses. Sanders reiterated that need and went as far as to make it a mandated class in college and high school.
While playing for the Buffaloes awards strong NIL opportunities for players, Sanders wants recruits who fit the vision for the program.