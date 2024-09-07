Denver Broncos Projected To Land Colorado Buffaloes Star
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback combo Travis Hunter is one of the biggest stars in college football this season. He's also trending up draft boards for the 2025 NFL draft and is widely projected as a top-10 pick and potentially even top-five.
Not only has Hunter made a massive impact on the field, he has found a ton of success in the NIL marketplace as well.
Currently, Hunter is ranked as the No. 4 overall NIL player and No. 3 overall among all college football players specifically. He has been given an NIL valuation of $2.7 million by On3.
At this point in time, no one knows what position Hunter will end up pursuing at the NFL level. Many believe he will be a wide receiver, but he could still play some cornerback as well.
CBS Sports has recently released a new mock draft and they had Hunter going at No. 7 overall. The Denver Broncos were the team that they projected to end up with him.
While he could play both positions, they have him being picked by the Broncos to be a wide receiver.
"Travis Hunter looked much better as a wide receiver in the opener. Although it would be almost impossible to play both ways in the NFL, there is value to being able to play cornerback as well."
During the 2023 college football season, Hunter ended up catching 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns. In the season opener this year, he racked up 132 yards and three touchdowns on seven catches.
Defensively last year, Hunter totaled 31 tackles to go along with three interceptions and five defended passes.
With Denver, Hunter would be able to grow and develop with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. He would project to be a potential No. 1 target for the Broncos long-term.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Hunter and how his game translates to the NFL level. There are some who are concerned that he may not have the same kind of success at the next level as he has had with Colorado.
All of that being said, he still seems headed towards being a top-10 draft pick. Denver would make sense as a suitor for him if they have a high enough pick.