Diego Pavia Explains Lawsuit Against NCAA, Tells of Positive NIL Impact
Vanderbilt's star QB Diego Pavia won his lawsuit against the NCAA last week, and as a result, he has been granted an extra year of eligibility.
Pavia's temporary injunction will allow him to play an extra year of football, which could turn into a profit of up to $1 million in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) money. Pavia isn't the only athlete that has this opportunity, as the NCAA announced this change for all Division I athletes that attended and played for a non-NCAA school.
The work put in by these student-athletes has recently come to light, and the NIL changes that occurred in 2021 have been a major game-changer for these college students.
Although Pavia stuck his foot out and initiated his personal lawsuit against the NCAA, the organization has granted another year of eligibility (for all those that meet the requirements) across all NCAA sports.
Pavia is a graduate transfer from Vanderbuilt as of 2024, but his previous college experience was what he was fighting for. His collegiate career started at the New Mexico Military Institute, where Pavia played football for two seasons. He transferred to New Mexico State following his stint at the junior college and ultimately made his way down to Tennessee.
He cited the Sherman Act to create his case against the NCAA, arguing that their eligibility rules violated the freedom for "interstate trade".
Pavia made it very apparent throughout his battle that he was fighting for the "life-changing" money that he could be earning through NIL deals.
This latest shift in college sports has allowed many athletes to be rightfully compensated for their work beyond scholarships. Pavia wanted a piece of this action to not only earn a major payout, but also to get his name out in the world of sports.
His football aspirations go beyond college, and NIL worth could help him reach his NFL goals.
Pavia will have another year to build up his worth and his talent with the Commodores. His 2024 season already brought so much success for Vanderbilt. He led his team to their first victory against Alabama in over 40 years, a feat that did not go unnoticed.
Although the Commodores finished their regular season at No. 12 in the SEC, they will face off against Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27, 2024.
Pavia and his team will have one more game in 2024 to show their worth, and following Pavia's courtroom win, their momentum could be shifting in a good way.