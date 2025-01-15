Dropback’s $1.6M Funding Fuels Pro-Grade Software for College Teams
The business of college sports is evolving rapidly, and for many schools looking to keep pace in the new era of revenue sharing, a fresh approach is a necessity.
Enter Dropback, a cutting-edge general manager (GM) technology suite designed to bring professional-level financial strategy to collegiate athletic programs. This week, the startup announced it had secured $1.6 million in funding from notable backers, including Y Combinator, Reach Capital, and Twenty Two Ventures.
“The latest seismic shift in college sports—revenue sharing to athletes—will similarly disrupt the role technology plays in helping teams remain competitive on and off the field,” said Luke Bogus, CEO and Co-Founder of Dropback in a press release.
“Status-quo software has dominated college athletics for over a decade: bloated, antiquated, and expensive. Dropback’s pro-grade, custom, GM software will disrupt this.”
As college football moves toward a revenue-sharing model—set to take effect as early as next academic year—the pressure on schools to optimize their budgets has never been higher. Under the proposed House settlement, athletic departments will have up to $20.5 million annually to allocate to athletes.
This $20.5 million will be divided across all sports, with the bulk of the funding earmarked for revenue-generating programs like football and men’s and women’s basketball. These sports, which drive the majority of athletic department income through ticket sales, media rights, and sponsorships, are expected to command a significant portion of the allocation.
The complexities of managing such a system mean that colleges will need to build out actual front offices, mirroring the structures seen in professional sports organizations.
Athletic departments will require dedicated teams of financial analysts, operations managers, and data specialists to oversee roster construction, payroll management, and valuation processes. These front offices will be tasked with navigating the intricacies of a salary cap system, ensuring competitive parity while maximizing the value of their budgets.
Dropback’s technology suite is poised to play a critical role in this evolution. By providing customizable financial modeling tools, it allows programs to not only evaluate player value based on metrics tailored to their unique needs but also optimize roster construction in real time.
“Pro sports spend millions to build critical front office software in-house—we want to democratize these tools for college sports, at a fraction of this cost,” says Nick Siscoe, CTO and Co-Founder of Dropback. “Elite programs deserve elite software. The software that serves athletic departments today simply doesn’t cut it. Existing tech isn’t helping coaches, GMs, and ADs answer the new questions of this new era. Dropback is.”
As athletic departments race to establish these new front-office structures, the tools they choose to support these efforts could mean the difference between a winning and losing season. Managing athlete payrolls, optimizing rosters, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations are monumental tasks that demand precision and efficiency.
The right tool can provide clarity and confidence in decision-making, while the wrong choice could leave programs scrambling to keep up. In this new era of college sports, the success of a program will hinge as much on its strategic infrastructure as on the talent it fields on game day.