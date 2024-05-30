Dual-Sport UCLA Star Launches Softball Jersey Ahead of College World Series
UCLA's Gabriela Jaquez - sister of Miami Heat rookie sensation, Jamie Jaquez - is a newly minted two-sport athlete for the Bruins. A valuable member of the UCLA basketball team, Jaquez showed out in big ways during her sophomore season, averaging 10 points and 5 rebounds per game off the bench.
But now, Jaquez has extended her impact to the softball diamond, joining the College World Series-bound Bruins for the postseason. One of the best college programs ever - with a record 12 National Champions to their name, since 1982 - UCLA is looking to bring home another trophy to Westwood over the next few weeks with a new utility player on their roster.
Jaquez played three seasons of softball at Camarillo High School hitting nearly .300 over her career. She and the Bruins face Alabama to tip off the College World Series on Thursday and to mark the occasion, the utility player launched new merchandise via Campus Ink's NIL Store.
Her apparel collection includes a number 32 softball jersey, hoodies, crew sweatshirts and t-shirts, highlighted by a dual-sport shirt and crew, featuring her in both basketball and softball uniforms.
When Jaquez announced her decision to join the team ahead of the NCAA Los Angeles Regional in May, UCLA softball coach Kelly Inouye-Perez was certainly happy with the move. “We are excited to welcome Gabriela Jaquez into our Bruin Softball Family! Gabriela is a fierce competitor and will add to the depth and versatility of our running game this postseason. As a standout student-athlete on the UCLA women’s basketball team, Gabriela recognizes and upholds our strong Bruin values.”