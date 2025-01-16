Duke Blue Devils Star Basketball Recruits Secure Multi-Year, Exclusive NIL Deal
The Duke Blue Devils are enjoying a wonderful season on the hardwood as their men’s basketball team is among the best in the country.
They are being led by star freshman Cooper Flagg, who has taken the college basketball world by storm on and off the court. Not only is he dominating opponents on the hardwood, but he is making a killing with NIL opportunities as well.
The Newport, Maine native is currently the No. 6-ranked collegiate player in terms of NIL valuation at $4.3 million, and that will only keep growing as the season moves along.
His impact in every facet is something the Blue Devils are hoping they will receive from Cayden and Cameron Boozer next season when Flagg has likely taken his talents to the NBA.
The sons of former Duke star and 2001 national champion Carlos Boozer committed to the Blue Devils as a duo. Both are five-star prospects and they are part of an elite 2025 recruiting class that also includes Nik Khamenia and Shelton Henderson.
The Boozer Twins are the headliners, with Cayden, the No. 2 overall recruit, more closely resembling their father, standing 6-foot-9 and weighing 245 pounds. Cameron is No. 22 and measures 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds as a guard.
While the duo will be playing on the court together at Duke as a tandem, they also recently signed an NIL deal together.
They have partnered with Leaf Trading Cards on an exclusive multi-year deal, which they are both appreciative of.
"It's a blessing to be able to have an opportunity like this," Cameron said to Duke Blue Devils On SI in an exclusive interview. "You know, it's something that a lot of people dream of ... To be able to see yourself on a card is just an amazing feeling. It's a blessing. And we grew up collecting our dad's cards too."
There is going to be an entire line of products featuring the Blue Devils commits that will be available on the Leaf Trade Card company’s website.
Trading cards featuring their basketball journey will become popular items, especially if they are able to live up to expectations and continue the rich basketball tradition that already exists at Duke.
"It's a surreal feeling," Cayden said, "just being aligned with athletes like Steph Curry, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Patrick Mahomes, [Lionel] Messi, some of the greatest athletes in their respective sports. So, just being able to have a card and being in talks with those types of guys, it's just something you can't really explain. But it's such a surreal feeling, and I'm very blessed to be in the position that we're in."