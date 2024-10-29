Duke Freshman Phenom Flagg Makes NIL History with Gatorade Partnership
Ahead of his long-anticipated Duke regular season debut, freshman phenom - and expected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft - Cooper Flagg has announced a major NIL deal, joining global icons such as Michael Jordan and Serena Williams. The 5-Star recruit has added Gatorade to his growing NIL portfolio, making history as the first male college basketball player to sign with the sports drink leader.
Flagg becomes the latest college athlete to collaborate with Gatorade, after recently-signed JuJu Watkins of USC, Paige Bueckers of UConn and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado. The Blue Devil was named Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year and the Gatorade Best Male Player of the Year at the 2024 ESPYs.
"This has been a big year for me on and off the court, and Gatorade has been there the whole way," Flagg said. "From being named the Gatorade Best Male Player of the Year to now officially joining the team, it’s been surreal to have my name mentioned with some of the biggest names in basketball. The Gatorade roster is iconic, and I’m excited to work with them as I take this next step.”
As part of his partnership - which will likely extend to his NBA career in a few short months - Flagg will work with the brand to connect with the next generation of athletes and appear in upcoming brand marketing campaigns.
“Cooper is an incredible talent who quickly emerged as one of the best young athletes in the nation, and we know he has a bright future ahead of him, added Jeff Kearney, Gatorade's Global Head of Sports Marketing. "At Gatorade, we work with the best of the best, so we’re proud to welcome Cooper to the family and are excited to be fueling him as his collegiate career begins.”
Represented by CAA, Flagg recently announced a partnership with Cort Furniture and made major news across the footwear industry when he signed with New Balance. He will be among the top names across the NIL landscape this season - prior to likely declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft - where he is expected to be the first selection.
Flagg and the No. 7-ranked Blue Devils officially tip off their season on November 4 when they host Maine at 7PM ET on the ACC Network.