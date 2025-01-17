Duke Freshman Sensation Flagg Signs Exclusive Collectibles Deal
Days after setting the Duke and ACC freshman single game scoring records - 42 points in a win against Notre Dame - Blue Devil's phenom Cooper Flagg had added a new brand partner to his growing NIL portfolio. The expected top selection in the 2025 NBA Draft has signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Fanatics and Fanatics Collectibles for trading cards, autographs and memorabilia.
The new partnership is a combination of authentics with Fanatics and trading cards with Fanatics Collectibles. For trading cards specifically, the agreement will include autographs and game-worn memorabilia to be inserted into cards. Flagg has already been included in Fanatics-owned Topps' NOW collection – an offering that celebrates key moments in sports – but his first full product will be the 2025 Bowman University Chrome Basketball.
Fanatics officially welcomed their newest ambassador to the family via a commercial launched on social media and voiced by Duke and NBA legend Grant Hill, showcasing Flagg's first Bowman card alongside other recent breakthrough athletes such as Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans.
The 6' 9", 205 lbs. guard/forward currently leads 14-2 and No. 3-ranked Duke in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Flagg - represented by CAA - is among basketball's top NIL performers off the hardwood, with partnerships with such brands as New Balance, Gatorade, New Era, NIL Store and Epic Games, among others.
Flagg and Duke next face Boston College on Jan. 18 at 8PM ET on ESPN.