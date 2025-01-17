Name Image Likeness

Duke Freshman Sensation Flagg Signs Exclusive Collectibles Deal

Blue Devils' phenom Cooper Flagg partners with Fanatics on exclusive, multi-year agreement

Michael Ehrlich

Jan 11, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Days after setting the Duke and ACC freshman single game scoring records - 42 points in a win against Notre Dame - Blue Devil's phenom Cooper Flagg had added a new brand partner to his growing NIL portfolio. The expected top selection in the 2025 NBA Draft has signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Fanatics and Fanatics Collectibles for trading cards, autographs and memorabilia.

The new partnership is a combination of authentics with Fanatics and trading cards with Fanatics Collectibles. For trading cards specifically, the agreement will include autographs and game-worn memorabilia to be inserted into cards. Flagg has already been included in Fanatics-owned Topps' NOW collection – an offering that celebrates key moments in sports – but his first full product will be the 2025 Bowman University Chrome Basketball.

Fanatics officially welcomed their newest ambassador to the family via a commercial launched on social media and voiced by Duke and NBA legend Grant Hill, showcasing Flagg's first Bowman card alongside other recent breakthrough athletes such as Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans.

The 6' 9", 205 lbs. guard/forward currently leads 14-2 and No. 3-ranked Duke in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Flagg - represented by CAA - is among basketball's top NIL performers off the hardwood, with partnerships with such brands as New Balance, Gatorade, New Era, NIL Store and Epic Games, among others.

Cooper Flagg 2025 Bowman University Chrome Basketball
Cooper Flagg 2025 Bowman University Chrome Basketball / Fanatics

Flagg and Duke next face Boston College on Jan. 18 at 8PM ET on ESPN.

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/NIL News