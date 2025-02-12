Duke Freshman Star Competes Against Parents in New NIL Campaign
Grooming brand Dollar Shave Club has made waves the past few years across the NIL space, coining the term "chin-fluencer" and signing famous facial hair-sporting stars like center Drew Timme formerly of Gonzaga and quarterback Sam Hartman previously of Notre Dame.
Ahead of March Madness, Dollar Shave Club has found their latest brand ambassador -— and his parents — to their roster, via a new social media campaign. Baby-faced freshman star Kon Knueppel of No. 3-ranked Duke has added the shaving brand to his growing portfolio, and facial hair.
Knueppel takes on his parents in a friendly game of "SHAVE" — inspired by "HORSE" — to promote Dollar Shave Club and talk about his own experiences with a razor. But this isn't any normal game as his parents are both former college basketball players themselves. His dad was the all-time leading scorer at Wisconsin Lutheran College until 2019 and his mom is the all-time leading scorer at UW-Green Bay.
Knueppel (13.5 points per game) and fellow freshman star Cooper Flagg (19.5 points per game) are a formidable one-two punch for the Blue Devils, who are expected to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. The five-star prospect out of Wisconsin Lutheran High School was named the state's Mr. Basketball last year as a senior.
Represented by Priority Sports, Knueppel tipped off 2025 by launching an exclusive apparel collection with Campus Ink's NIL Store. Against Miami in January, Knueppel posted career highs in points (25), field goals (9) and three-pointers (6). Like Flagg, he is expected to be a top NBA Draft selection this June, should he declare after one season at Duke.
Knueppel and the 20-3 Blue Devils next host 12-12 Cal on Feb. 12.