Duke NIL Collective Poised To Dominate Transfer Portal After Final Four Collapse
Following the Duke Blue Devils' untimely exit from the NCAA Final Four Tournament, head coach Jon Scheyer will now be looking to rebuild his roster in preparation for next season.
Scheyer is facing major losses in his lineup. Key players like Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are projected first-round NBA draft picks, so the Blue Devils will need reparations to make up for the lost talent.
Duke is said to have a massive budget of around $8 to $10 million going into the 2025-26 campaign, a pool of cash that will elevate the program to one of the most highly funded programs in the nation. According to On3, the Blue Devils are also in good standing with Industry's On3 No. 2 recruiting class, adding to their treasure chest of funds.
Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer join four-star recruits Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson as the future of Duke basketball in addition to the talent that Scheyer can scoop up in the portal.
In the NIL world, Duke is slated to dominate. What is described as a "war chest" will likely carry the Blue Devils through to the 2025-26 campaign.
The Blue Devils work through a collective set up by a former Duke student Jeff Fox, One Vision Future Funds. Through this long-standing partnership, the basketball program has been able to secure some of the nation's top recruits and transfer portal picks.
There is no question that the Blue Devils will be able to build up a winning roster after the losses they suffered following the Final Four. Scheyer is on track to win in the transfer portal with the available funds, regardless of any talent disparity that may be seen in the offseason.
Duke should add depth to their roster for next season with their deep pockets and look to replace some of the ball-handling talent that they might be missing. The program rarely misses out on a transfer portal opportunity, especially after the collective was founded and built in support of the Blue Devils.
Scheyer's seemingly unlimited resources should carry the team to new heights even after the major changes to come after the Final Four. Duke's postseason bid has placed them in a precarious position, but their pool of funds should be plenty to restore the program to a functioning unit.