Duke Star Talks NIL, NBA Preparation Ahead of Draft
In one season at Duke, freshman sensation Jared McCain burst onto the NIL scene like few before him. The combination of his on-court talent - averaging 14 points and 5 rebounds for the Elite Eight-bound Blue Devils - with his unique personality and robust social media content skillset, made him one of most prolific brand partners in all of college sports.
With nearly four million followers across his social media accounts - including 2.8M on TikTok - The ACC All-Rookie team member established himself as one of the biggest personalities and best dancers in college sports. It is no surprise that he and his team at Excel Sports Management found breakthrough brand partnerships to highlight his personal story.
Ahead of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night where is expected to hear his name called early in the first round, McCain reflects on his short time in college and how his experience in NIL - working with such brands as RECOVER 180, SKIMS, Crocs, Celsius, Champs Sports, CVS and more - has helped prepare him for life as a pro.
"It (NIL) has helped a ton because I always chose brands that genuinely fit my lifestyle, so the game plan at the next level wouldn’t be any different," McCain shared. "It’s all about working with brands you love. That is why I chose to partner with RECOVER 180 because it makes for a great experience when you are being yourself and collaborating with a brand that impacts your day-to-day life.”
Prior to the NCAA Tournament, McCain joined RECOVER 180's roster of star athletes that include James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers, Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers, Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets, PGA star Wyndham Clark and NFL legends Rob Gronkowski, Drew Brees, John Elway and Michael Strahan.
“I’m all about incorporating nutrients in my active lifestyle and RECOVER 180 has always kept me game ready, so it was a no-brainer," added McCain. "To perform at a high level, you need to stay hydrated, and their products have always done that for me. You also can’t beat the fruit punch flavor, it’s one of my favorites for sure.”
What makes McCain so endearing to potential brand partners - beyond his game and social media community - is that he is authentically himself. Known for his nail polish - which has certainly ignited conversation across college sports on social media - McCain recently signed a deal with beauty brand Sally Hansen, a first for a male college basketball player. Continuing to do things his own way, this collaboration further differentiates McCain as he heads into the NBA Draft, with even more marketing potential to come in his next basketball chapter.
As he waits to hear his read called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, McCain is ready for life as a pro, both on and off the court.
“I’m going through a mix of emotions but ultimately it’s been joy," McCain said. "My family sacrificed a lot for me to make it to this point, and to know we are almost there is surreal. It won’t truly feel real until I walk across the stage. I’m sure my emotions will continue to evolve as we get closer to my name being called.”
The 2024 NBA Draft tips off Wednesday at 8PM ET on ABC/ESPN.