Dylan Stewart reveals why he turned down massive NIL deals to stay at South Carolina
The world of NIL and the transfer portal has completely altered the landscape of college athletics.
This past portal season was no different, and teams tried to tamper with opposing players with eye-opening NIL packages to try and lure them to a new school.
One player who generated significant buzz during both portal windows was South Carolina star defensive end Dylan Stewart. The highly-touted star made waves after his breakout freshman season, which earned him All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors.
The Gamecocks' wrecking ball received plenty of interest in both the winter and spring portal cycles, but he revealed why he felt comfortable staying at South Carolina, per Pete Nakos of On3.
"That whole team last year, I just feel like showed out when it was time to show up. Before I leave, I want to make sure I make it to the playoffs, but I actually want to get a ring," Stewart said.
South Carolina was right on the cusp of the 12-team College Football Playoff conversation but fell just short of a spot in the field.
So, it sure seems that Stewart has high hopes for South Carolina in 2025.
Even with the offers, Stewart admitted he "wasn't looking" for another program and seemed content at South Carolina, while saying it has "paid off."
"Picking the right program, looking for the right things, and coaches and players and teammates. It's a lot, but just working hard and having the right people around you have paid off," Stewart said.
Nakos added that Stewart is set to make upwards of $1.5 million this year as one of the top pass rushers in college football.
Stewart never entered the transfer portal, but one can only imagine the type of money he would've been offered if he did toss his name into the ring.
He posted 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss last season and was a force to reckon with for opposing teams. The Gamecocks' star defensive end should again be a problem for opposing offenses.