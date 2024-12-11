Dylan Stewart Set to Return to South Carolina After Garnet Trust NIL Deal
Defensive EDGE, Dylan Stewart, has landed a major NIL deal with the Garnet Trust, securing his spot on the Gamecock roster for the 2025 season.
After a wildy successful freshman season, Stewart has announced that he will be returning to South Carolina for his sophomore season. Stewart has become one of the best pass-rushers in the country, and his talents would benefit any football program. To head coach Shane Beamer's relief, Stewart has decided to remain loyal to the Gamecocks.
South Carolina's athletic administration worked to keep their roster intact following the regular season play, noting that their program revolves around community, honesty, and relationships with their student-athletes. The Garnet Trust had a hand in keeping many players, especially Stewart.
Roster retention was this program's main goal. The Garnet Trust will continue their efforts in the postseason to secure a favorable Gamecock roster for the 2025 season.
The Garnet Trust is the official NIL collective of the South Carolina Gamecocks. Their work connects South Carolina's student-athletes to businesses and fans, allowing these athletes to grow their name, image, and likeness throughout the community.
For Stewart, the Garnet Trust kept him committed to South Carolina. His NIL deal was the first postseason deal that the Garnet Trust went after, proving that Stewart his worth the trust's pretty penny.
His new deal will increase his earnings to anywhere between $1 million to $1.5 million. With this, Stewart can focus on making his sophomore season just as successful as his freshman season.
Stewart recorded 20 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on the season. His pressure on the defensive line created many game-changing opportunites for the Gamecock defense, and his efforts never went unnoticed.
Stewart will be returning to the 2025 season as the On3 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. He has also been pinned as "one of the best pass rushers and NFL Draft prospects in college football," according to Charles Power, Director of Scouting and Rankings for On3.
The news of Stewart's committment dropped on Tuesday, just days into the start of the transfer season.
South Carolina will have to reinforce their defensive line following the season, but having Stewart on their line will create great opportunity for the Gamecock community.