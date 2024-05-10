Name Image Likeness

EA Sports College Football 25’ Deluxe Edition Cover Art Released 

The Deluxe Cover features college football stars Ewers, Edwards, Milroe, Beck, Hunter, and Judkins

Noah Henderson

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates the 34-24 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates the 34-24 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny / Aaron Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK
New artwork has been released on the PlayStation Store for the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game. The legendary publisher's new title is one of the most anticipated in video game history, breaking an eleven-year discontinuation of the franchise. 

With a full game reveal anticipated later this month, Sony and EA Sports aim to stoke anticipation for the highly anticipated trailer. College Football 25 will fully launch later this summer, with rumored release dates hovering around mid-July. 

The deluxe-edition cover art features several current icons of college football: 

- Quinn Ewers, Texas (QB)
- Travis Hunter, COlorado (WR/DB)
- Carson Beck, Georgia (QB)
- Quishon Judkins, Ohio State (RB)
- Donovan Edwards, Michigan (RB)
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama (QB)

EA Sports College Football 25 will be the first collegiate video game to compensate collegiate athletes for using their NIL. Unlike previous versions of the game, which were discontinued in 2013 due to concerns of unauthorized use of athletes’ publicity rights, in-game characters will bear the name, image, likeness, and jersey number of all FBS scholarship athletes who opted into the game. 

The compensation for the players’ NIL licensing was $600; however, EA Sports has sweetened the pot for many top athletes with an ambassador program where select players earn bonus compensation for social media posts and other endorsements of the game. The cover art, like the ambassador program, offers another opportunity for these six sports stars to earn even more cash for their contributions to the game. 

The star to be featured on the regular cover still remains a mystery.

