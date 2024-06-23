Name Image Likeness

EA Sports College Football 25 to Heavily Include NIL in Coveted Game Mode

EA Sports College Football 25, the most anticipated game of the year, will make players utilize NIL in top game mode.

Kade Kistner

KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA, KENNELL/SIPA,
KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA, KENNELL/SIPA, / KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA, KENNELL/SIPA,

The sports and gaming world are about to get turned on their heads next month when EA Sports College Football 25 is due to be released. On July 19, the most highly anticipated game in years will hit the stands and fans can once again play as their favorite NCAA program.

Perhaps the most popular game mode is the "Dynasty" option. Fans can run their school's program through recruiting, transfers, practice, etc. But according to CBS Sports and an interview with their writer Bud Elliott who reviewed the game, NIL will be a large part of the coveted game mode.

"There's a whole lot of strategy in terms of recruiting. Each recruit has certain things that matter to him," said Elliott. "There's an emphasis on balancing your roster spots and your NIL resources in your recruiting. How many are you going to go with in high school? How many are you going to take out of the transfer portal? That matters a lot. 

"The promises you make to kids at your high school, if you don't live up to them, then your roster makeup probably won't be all that happy. They really try and make it as realistic as possible, which is a big step."

As for how NIL will be implemented into "Dynasty" is appears it will be less about the dollars and more about the brands.

"So they're not actually using money with NIL. It's basically brand status. I believe that's what they called it," says Elliott.

"So how many brand awareness points do you want to give a guy? … The game has been in development for a couple of years now, and some of these NIL decisions have only very recently come down with the July release date. NIL is certainly important..."

Video games have come a long way in a decade or since the last installment of the title series. But this new iteration seems to take into account all of the tiny details that college football fans will obsess over for years to come.

Published
Kade Kistner

KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner—a driving force in sports journalism. Holding the helm as publisher for Sports Illustrated's acclaimed feature, Rodeo Daily, Kade is a seasoned alumnus of Tulane University. His academic journey culminated in a 2017 graduation, marked by a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Following his academic pursuits, Kade embarked on a distinctive path. He answered the call of duty, joining the ranks of the United States Navy. Guided by his aspirations, he honed his skills at Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Florida, ultimately achieving the esteemed position of Naval Aviator. His base of operations was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida—a testament to his dedication and service. Amidst his academic achievements and military commitment, Kade found himself drawn to the world of sports coverage. His byline graced the pages of prestigious platforms such as USA Today, SB Nation, and the revered Sports Illustrated. Within these domains, he tackled the intricate worlds of MLB and NFL, unfurling their stories with a discerning eye. From capturing the essence of the New Orleans Saints to unraveling the narratives of the Texas Rangers, Kade's journalistic prowess shone through. His writing translated the raw data of the sports world into compelling narratives that resonated with readers far and wide. With the turning of seasons, Kade embraced new horizons. He introduced Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs—an endeavor that unveiled the inner workings of these iconic teams. Kade's knack for storytelling transformed team dynamics and player stories into engaging content for avid fans. Engage with Kade on Twitter, where his handle, @KadeKistner, serves as an open invitation to join the conversation. For inquiries or correspondence, he can be reached at kwkistner@gmail.com. Kade Kistner's journey through the multifaceted world of sports and journalism continues to unfold, leaving an indelible mark along the way.

Home/NIL News