EA Sports College Football 25 to Heavily Include NIL in Coveted Game Mode
The sports and gaming world are about to get turned on their heads next month when EA Sports College Football 25 is due to be released. On July 19, the most highly anticipated game in years will hit the stands and fans can once again play as their favorite NCAA program.
Perhaps the most popular game mode is the "Dynasty" option. Fans can run their school's program through recruiting, transfers, practice, etc. But according to CBS Sports and an interview with their writer Bud Elliott who reviewed the game, NIL will be a large part of the coveted game mode.
"There's a whole lot of strategy in terms of recruiting. Each recruit has certain things that matter to him," said Elliott. "There's an emphasis on balancing your roster spots and your NIL resources in your recruiting. How many are you going to go with in high school? How many are you going to take out of the transfer portal? That matters a lot.
"The promises you make to kids at your high school, if you don't live up to them, then your roster makeup probably won't be all that happy. They really try and make it as realistic as possible, which is a big step."
As for how NIL will be implemented into "Dynasty" is appears it will be less about the dollars and more about the brands.
"So they're not actually using money with NIL. It's basically brand status. I believe that's what they called it," says Elliott.
"So how many brand awareness points do you want to give a guy? … The game has been in development for a couple of years now, and some of these NIL decisions have only very recently come down with the July release date. NIL is certainly important..."
Video games have come a long way in a decade or since the last installment of the title series. But this new iteration seems to take into account all of the tiny details that college football fans will obsess over for years to come.