EA Sports College Football 25 to Pay Schools in Tiers, Close to $100,000
EA Sports College Football 25 has dominated headlines over the past week. With leaks of the cover surfacing and an official trailer release from EA Sports, hype for the first edition of the storied franchise in over a decade is at an all time high.
Much has been made of the NIL payment to athletes that has allowed the continuation of the franchise after a legal ruling in O’Bannon v. NCAA forced the discontinuation of the franchise in 2013. All FBS scholarship players are able to opt in to the game and receive $600 for the licensing of their Name, Image, and Likeness - bigger stars have been able to earn more through a separate deal with EA Sports as a brand ambassador. Now, thanks to documents obtained by cllct media, it has been revealed how much money schools have made for their institutional IP assets.
Teams have been placed into a four-tier system to determine payouts. The tiers are based on cumulative team success from the 2014-2023 seasons and payments are structured as:
Tier 1: $99,875.16
Tier 2: $59,925.09
Tier 3: $39,950.06
Tier 4: $9,987.52
Coming as little surprise, the Big 10 leads the way with five tier one programs: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa, and newly minted Oregon. Close on the heels of the Big 10, once again, to no surprise is the SEC with four teams: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and newly minted conference member Oklahoma.
According to cllct, teams would be able to earn bonus compensation on top of the fixed tier compensation if certain milestones are hit within game sales. Tiers will remain dynamic for at least the next four years (the length of the current contract), and will be based on a 10 year rolling average of team success.
EA Sports College Football 25 officially launches on July 19 for Playstation and Xbox.