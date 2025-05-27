EA Sports Releases Covers for 'College Football 26' Video Game
EA Sports is set to release their newest video game this summer, highlighting the most talented college football players in the business.
The upcoming release has generated excitement for players and programs, opening up plenty of opportunity for name, image and likeness business.
EA Sports brought back their beloved game last year after things were put on hold amidst some legal issues involving NCAA Football 14.
But now, progressive NIL rules and regulations have brought life back to EA Sports' virtual football game, and fans have been excited about it ever since.
Ryan Williams (Alabama) and Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) will be starting their sophomore seasons in 2025. Both receivers had impressive freshman years, which helped earn their spots on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26.
Smith had an especially successful college football debut, leading the entire freshmen receiving class with 76 catches for 1,315 yards on his way to winning a national championship with the Buckeyes.
The evolution of NIL rules and regulations pioneered this new movement for EA Sports, giving each player that is featured in the game an estimated $600 and a copy of the video game.
The game is set to be released on July 10, 2025, carrying EA Sports' new-found legacy after the success of "College Football 25."
EA Sports will continue their promotion of their new game this week.
The trailer will be released on Thursday and is sure to generate even more excitement before the pre-order date approaches.
The special deluxe edition of the game will feature the coaching staff of teams on the cover, with reports that some coaches will be available during gameplay.
EA Sports is set up nicely and ready to build off the success of the video game from last year, and that should only create more interest in the sport and create a larger NIL platform for the players.