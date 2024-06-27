EA Sports Reveals Roster Details for College Football 25
According to an EA Sports representative speaking to On3, the initial roster for EA Sports College Football 2025 will feature 11,000 athletes. The company has the ability to include more players post-launch, accommodating those who stand out during the season.
OneTeam Partners, which handles the group licensing rights for professional and collegiate athletes, is managing the NIL rights process between EA and the players. Within the first ten days of the opt-in program, over 10,000 athletes agreed to participate. As of last week, OneTeam confirmed that more than 14,000 athletes had opted in.
EA Sports had announced its intention to start with 85-man rosters for all 134 FBS teams. Selected athletes will receive $600 and a copy of the game for their inclusion.
Some freshmen may be absent from the initial release if they have yet to enroll or obtain a school email for registration. Late transfers still in the process of enrolling may also be missing.
An EA representative clarified that players not included at launch can still be added later, thanks to the game’s capability for updates and additions.
Most major college football stars have opted in, with Texas quarterback Arch Manning being a notable exception. Another Longhorn, Quinn Ewers, the starting quarterback, jumped at the opportunity and will be featured on the game’s cover.
Despite surpassing its goal of 11,000 participants, EA Sports will initially exclude around 2,600 athletes who opted in, many of whom are walk-ons. The contract between EA and OneTeam did not guarantee the inclusion of every athlete’s NIL. EA Sports is investing $6 million to secure athlete rights, marking one of the most significant NIL deals to date.
Due to service restrictions, players from the Army, Navy, and Air Force are unable to accept compensation for their participation. However, we expect EA Sports to include athletes from these academies in the game.
What's New?
The updates for the game set a high standard, leaving us all to wonder what they could possibly come up with next.
"Immerse yourself in authentic, fast-paced, college football gameplay with CampusIQ™, a suite of features built to deliver wide open, fast paced and uniquely college football gameplay. Test your strategic decision-making with an all-new composure system, player Wear & Tear, screen-shaking homefield advantages, and dozens of diverse playstyles across 134 FBS teams."
EA has also added incredible features to put you right in the game including iconic rituals and traditions at each school. According to the website, "Revel in the storied traditions, sights and sounds that electrify college football stadiums every Saturday. With unique team run-outs, rivalry rituals, synchronized crowd-chants, loudness meters as well as real game-day audio, fight songs and, of course, mascots, it’ll feel like home everywhere you look."
To check out the full features of EA Sports College Football 25, visit their official website by clicking here.