Eggs Up Grill and Clemson Star Nolan Hauser Collaborate on "Hauser Daddy Omelet"
Nolan Hauser is teaming up with Eggs Up Grill to support his local community and give fans a little something extra to carry them into their highly anticipated College Football Playoff game.
The Clemson Tigers are matching up against the Texas Longhorns in a first-round playoff game; the first CFP appearance Clemson has had in the last four years. Hauser played a major role in clinching this playoff berth with his 56-yard game-winning field goal against the SMU Mustangs. The freshman kicker has made a name for himself in North Carolina.
Hauser's breakfast namesake will temporarily replace Eggs Up Grill's popular dish, the Texas Farmhouse Omelet. The proceeds that come from the "Hauser Daddy Omelet" will go towards the hurricane relief efforts in North Carolina; a cause near and dear to Hauser's heart.
Eggs Up Grill is donating 5.6% of their gross sales collected from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, all in tribute to Hauser's 56-yard field goal. Relating his athletic success to his personal life elevates the work of student-athletes even more, especially as the NIL game grows.
The "Hauser Daddy Omelet" is not for the faint hearted, either. This creation consists of four eggs that are packed with bacon, andouille sausage, mushrooms, home fries, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, and green chiles. It is topped with hatch chiles and sausage gravy to give it an extra kick; just like Hauser's ACC Championship kick.
The owner of Eggs Up Grill expressed his pride in giving back to the community, especially through a cause that personally resonates with so many people.
Darby Smith said, “Partnership opportunities like this allow us to connect with local athletes in a way that goes beyond the game, creating initiatives that not only excite fans but also make a meaningful difference. Supporting hurricane relief efforts in North Carolina through this collaboration is a testament to the power of community and the good that can come from partnerships like these.”
Hauser is proving that local partnerships go a long way, even in a world full of major, brand-name partnerships. The opportunity to make a big impact in a local community exemplifies the transformative potential of NIL deals.
Hauser's partnership allows him to connect with fans, bringing the game closer to everyone involved. Eggs Up Grill encourages all fans to come try the "Hauser Daddy Omelet" for a chance to make an impact in their own community. Fans' efforts will be rewarded not only with a meaningful donation but also with a stomach full of championship-level ingredients.
This partnership was facilitated by Cannon Gaines of ESM, a premier sports marketing agency known for delivering impactful activations.