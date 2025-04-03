Elite College Football Coach Questions if NIL Actually Benefits Athletes
In the modern landscape of college athletics, NIL has become the determining factor in just about every major recruitment process. Whether it's high school athletes deciding where to commit, or established players looking to make a transfer, big time money has changed the way student athletes make their decisions.
While their have been some massive benefits to players being able to finally earn something in relation to what they bring in to their respective universities, there have also been some serious concerns arising from prominent figures across college athletics as to the impact the current system have had.
One such figure has been Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart, who has long held concerns about the transformative nature NIL has had on the NCAA.
The two-time national championship winning coach spoke up again on Tuesday following his team's 10th spring practice, and according to DawgsHQ beat writer Jake Rowe had some serious doubts about whether or not athletes are going to actually benefit from NIL long term.
“You know, like I don’t know if the kids win in this model that we currently have if they win long term,” Smart said. “Like long term, when we have to cut sports and cut other things, are the kids going to be the winners of this? I don’t know. College sports has been around a long time and given many an opportunity. And by all means, I want these kids to make money. But what’s going on right now is not good for anybody.”
It's clear that Smart believes that some serious changes need to be made if college athletics are going to continue thriving into the future, but the exact nature of those changes are a topic of intense debate.
One avenue of recourse could be the impending landmark NIL settlement ruling slated to be revealed this upcoming week, that would effectively set limitations and guidelines that all college athletic programs must abide by.
If approved, he hotly contested House vs. NCAA settlement would institute a revenue sharing system among universities and athletes that would in effect cap the amount each NCAA member program is allowed to spend in NIL.
While Smart believes the ruling will be legendary, he also thinks that it will present new challenges when it comes to cap space manipulation and competitive balance.
“I mean, it could be one of the most legendary moments in all of college sports with what’s coming up on this ruling and how people are going to try to manipulate a cap when all we’re trying to do is make for competitive balance,” Smart said. “And it’s really unfortunate that I don’t know if competitive balance is going to come out of it.
Smart raises some interesting points, and it's clear he believes that under the current framework NIL is not benefiting college athletics. Whether or not this new proposed framework would remedy his concerns remains to be seen, but the reality of the situation is that NIL is here to stay regardless of how it's implemented.