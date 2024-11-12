Ex-Michigan Staffer Stalions Joins Belleville, Tied to QB Underwood
Connor Stalions, the embattled former Michigan Wolverines staffer at the heart of last year's sign-stealing scandal, has unexpectedly resurfaced in high school football. His new role? Coaching at Belleville High School, home to Bryce Underwood, the nation's top quarterback prospect in the 2025 class. Stalions' sudden involvement has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the timing given Michigan’s ongoing pursuit of Underwood, who remains verbally committed to the LSU Tigers. Rumors of a massive NIL package from the Wolverines aimed at flipping Underwood only add another layer of intrigue to the situation.
Stalions joins Belleville's staff just as the team gears up for their playoff run. His hiring has drawn significant attention, especially from those who remember his controversial exit from Michigan, which was marred by allegations of illegally stealing opponents’ signals. Despite this, Belleville head coach Dejuan Rogers welcomed Stalions aboard without hesitation, confident that his expertise could provide a strategic edge. Since joining the team, Stalions has been calling plays for the offense and assisting with defense and special teams. Rogers has praised his ability to enhance the Tigers' approach, though the focus remains squarely on Stalions’ proximity to Underwood.
The timing is impossible to ignore. Michigan’s efforts to flip Underwood have reportedly involved a historic NIL offer that could be among the largest ever seen. Therefore, Stalions’ role at Belleville raises questions about whether Michigan might benefit from his connection with the coveted quarterback. This has not gone unnoticed by analysts and rival programs alike. CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah summed up the sentiment in a tweet.
Stalions has focused on his duties at Belleville, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work with the team and emphasizing the players' positive response to his coaching adjustments. But his involvement with Underwood, given his recent history, casts a shadow over Michigan’s recruiting efforts. If Underwood does eventually flip to Michigan, it will undoubtedly spark scrutiny and potentially further NCAA interest.
While Belleville's playoff run continues, the spotlight is on Stalions, what his presence might mean for Underwood’s recruitment, and the broader implications for Michigan’s program. For now, the situation remains a fascinating intersection of high school football, college recruiting battles, and the lasting impact of one of Michigan’s most contentious scandals.