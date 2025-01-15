Ex-UNLV Rebels Quarterback Transfers to JMU Dukes Amid $100K NIL Dispute
The implementation of Name, Image, and Likeness has brought with it a plethora of criticism from fans and coaches (current and former) alike.
It has quickly become one of the most polarizing facets of sports today, though the "Wild West" stage of implementation will soon come to an end.
That does not mean that disputes between athletes and universities have not taken place and will cease to exist, however.
One of the more high-profile disputes began in the early days of the 2024 football season when UNLV Rebels quarterback Matthew Sluka informed the team that he would not be using his redshirt season and would not play any more games amidst a $100k NIL dispute.
The quarterback would go on to announce his entrance to the transfer portal, before committing to the James Madison Dukes on January 14.
Sluka will be reuniting with head coach Bob Chesney who was the head coach at Holy Cross during Sluka's four years at the FCS program. Chesney's departure from Holy Cross seems to have sparked Sluka's initial transfer to UNLV as his transfer announcement came just one month after Chesney took the head coaching job with the Dukes.
Sluka sitting out the year did not do much to affect the Rebels in 2024, with Hajj-Malik Williams stepping in and helping lead the program to an 11-3 record including a win in the L.A. Bowl over the California Golden Bears.
James Madison is coming off of a 9-4 campaign and a third-place finish in the Sun Belt Conference Eastern division. They took on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Boca Raton Bowl, emerging victorious by a score of 27-17.