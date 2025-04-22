Exclusive: Pro Soccer Star Launches NIL Program for College Athletes with Diabetes
When NIL entered college sports, most athletes wondered how to monetize their name, image, and likeness in the evolving landscape.
For FFC Wacker München striker Marlee Fray, who was in college at the time, it was an opportunity to change other people’s lives the same way hers had after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2003.
The rising professional soccer star has managed her diabetes using a Dexcom continuous glucose monitor (CGM), and that independence has taken her career overseas to Germany.
On Tuesday, Fray launched a first-of-its-kind NIL program with Dexcom U, dedicated to college athletes with diabetes to help raise awareness and inspire young players like she once was to overcome adversity and achieve their goals.
Fray spoke exclusively with NIL Daily On SI to share her story and how that translated into a unique and meaningful NIL partnership with a company whose wearable technology was a game-changer in her life on and off the field.
Marlee Fray prevailed over more obstacles than most by the time she reached collegiate women’s soccer. Fray saw NIL as an opportunity to make a difference.
“Everybody was trying to figure out, how can I make money?” Fray said. “I thought, what's something most people can't do? What’s something that I use every day? I eventually thought of Dexcom and realized that it could be a really cool thing.”
It marks a long journey for Fray that began when she was two years old, was losing weight, and her mom was urgently searching for answers with no family history of Type 1 diabetes.
As her symptoms worsened, Fray’s mom took her to the hospital, where her blood glucose numbers were over 500. The doctors unjustly blamed her mom for not bringing her in sooner.
“How was she supposed to know all of this at the time?” Fray said.
She recalls meeting her first endocrinologist in the elevator with her parents, who reminded them to breathe and that she would live a long, healthy life.
Type 1 diabetes is difficult to conceptualize as a kid, and Fray’s parents helped her through a long process until she had to learn to manage it in middle school.
Half of the battle for Fray was her avoidance of diabetes and being open about living with it.
“I wanted nothing to do with it,” Fray said. “At this point, I realized I was different from many people. Growing up, I didn't have that role model for what a high-performance athlete can do with Type 1 diabetes. I had no concept of it. My friends were doing whatever they wanted — eating whatever they wanted. I really struggled with that, and my numbers weren't at a great level of what a healthy diabetic should be.”
Her doctors warned her of the path she was on, but she was struggling as a high schooler who just wanted to live a normal life.
“I didn't understand how severe it could have been, the way I was headed at that point.”
Her doctor introduced her to Dexcom CGM when she was 15 or 16 years old. It would replace manually checking glucose numbers with finger-pricking.
She didn’t want another patch or site on her body, already hiding a tandem pump.
The only people outside of family who knew of Fray’s diabetes were her soccer teammates. After pleas to try it for a week, Fray stubbornly took it home.
“It ended up being one of the best things that could have happened to me,” Fray said. “No teenager wants to pull out their manual meter in the middle of class. Nobody wants to leave class to run to the bathroom. I ended up not checking my glucose numbers and avoided doing so.
Now, she sports a wearable device on her arm, about the size of a quarter, that connects to her smartphone and reads her glucose numbers every five to 10 minutes and lasts for 10 days.
The most amazing component is the Dexcom's share app, which enables Fray to add her good friends and her old athletic trainer who helped her through college, providing them with access to her numbers.
The game-changing technology was a perfect fit for Fray when she was looking for an NIL platform.
“They helped me be open and not hide it anymore,” Fray said. “When I was going to college, I wasn't hiding it as much, but I wasn't necessarily owning it either. When I began this partnership, it was so cool to see thousands or even millions of other people in the world that also have Type 1 diabetes. When it narrowed down to Dexcom University, the coolest part was that I got to meet more athletes who are playing at the same level I am and going through the same things as me.”
Dexcom U is a unique NIL program exclusively for college athletes with diabetes, and it has a nationwide open call to join their roster.
Through May 23, athletes, coaches, friends, and family can nominate candidates through an online submission. The criteria used by the selection committee are focused on seeking college athletes with diabetes who are passionate about sharing their inspirational stories with others to serve as role models for the next generation of youth athletes.
Those selected will join the eight returning athletes from last year at the Dexcom U Signing Day Camp this summer, hosted by Dexcom Warrior and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, and will receive access to exclusive events and a network of collegiate and pro athletes and mentors.
On their website, you can now submit nominations for the 2025 roster of college athletes.
“When I was younger, I didn’t have a role model to look to,” Fray said. “I’ve had people reach out on Instagram asking questions about how to become a part of the program. Even at the camps I’ve been to, talking to parents, it’s cool how invested they are in their children and that they don’t want them to grow up thinking they can’t do everything they want to do.”
For Fray, Dexcom U has been nothing short of a game changer as the first-ever NIL program for people with diabetes.
“Dexcom U has been just a crucial part of my life and me opening up about my diabetes and how I can help younger kids and people feel that diabetes shouldn't be an obstacle,” Fray said. “It should be something that you can live with, and you can do whatever you want with it.”
Fray is a refreshing contrast in a landscape often focused on the dark side of NIL in college sports, as she is a professional athlete looking to give back through an incredible program launched by Dexcom.