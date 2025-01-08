Father of Arizona State's Basketball Star Addresses Rumors of Program's NIL Issues
There has been a lot of good that has come from collegiate sports moving into the name, image and likeness era, allowing players to earn some money and growing their individual brands on and off their respective fields of play.
However, there have also been some horror stories, as there are issues that still need to be ironed out to protect the player and school.
The UNLV football team had a very public fallout with quarterback Matthew Sluka who claimed all of the NIL promises made to him weren’t fulfilled. As a result, he opted to withdraw from the football season and enter the transfer portal again.
Another potential NIL fallout in a similar vein is now being reported to occur with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Rumors have begun swirling that the basketball program is going to have money issues, maybe not right now, but in the near future because of a failed venture head coach Bobby Hurley was attempting to cash in on.
Pitching a made-for-TV docuseries, his goal was to increase the visibility of his program and bring in some revenue. He was reportedly in talks with some producers and streaming platforms to air the show.
Struggling to keep up with their peers in the NIL realm, this was going to help even the playing field. There were rumors of Amazon being interested in purchasing the series, which would have given a behind-the-scenes look at the team, but no deal was completed.
Because that money did not come into the program, talks of unfulfilled promises and payments not being made have begun to arise.
However, at least one prominent player in the program isn’t having NIL issues.
Haminn Quaintance, the father of five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance, shared that Hurley and the school have not only kept their word when it comes to payments, but “went well above and beyond”.
That was issued in response to a post on Instagram that stated the Arizona State men’s basketball team was in serious trouble with NIL. But, Quaintance's father put those rumors to rest, at least for now.
Quaintance has started all 13 games for the Sun Devils this season and is averaging 9.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.2 blocks in 30 minutes per contest. His block numbers currently lead the Big 12 and are tied for second most in the nation.
While things are operating okay for now, there are some concerns about what the future holds for the program, as shared by Grayson Weir of BroBible.