Offseason Feud Continues Between College Football Coaches After Comments About NIL Spending
Last season, UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor made headlines with his comments on the difference in NIL spending between his program and Memphis. He claimed that the Tigers spent 'six times more' than the Roadrunners when building their roster.
Despite Traylor's claim, the Roadrunners ended Memphis' four-game winning streak with a 44-36 victory on Nov. 2. The loss ended Memphis' run to the AAC championship game as the Tigers finished one game behind Tulane, whom they defeated in the last week of the regular season.
During his appearance on The Chris Vernon Show, Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield delivered a strong response. He cited Traylor's contract extension, calling for him to give some of the funds back to the school for NIL.
"Which I think is unique because that head coach signed a $27 million contract," Silverfield said. "He should probably give some of that money back to the school, right? But hey, they beat us, so I can't say much. He's a good coach, he's done a good job."
Traylor signed a contract extension with UTSA through 2031, worth $28 million. In five seasons, Traylor has compiled an overall record of 46-20 and has won two conference championships. The Roadrunners have made a bowl game in each of his five seasons, including back-to-back bowl wins.
Traylor's comment came after FedEx announced the company would commit $25 million in NIL support to Memphis over five years. The funds would be allocated over multiple sports, including men's football and basketball.
Silverfield highlighted his staff's ability to develop talent, but didn't shy away from addressing the large role that FedEx's support played in the success of the program.
"But yes, look, the university, the president, and the board, Ed Scott, they've all done a fantastic job," Silverfield continued. "Obviously, FedEx has been instrumental in our success. I don't hide from that."