Five College Basketball Stars Set to Maximize NIL Opportunities in 2024
As the college basketball season tips off, a fresh wave of talent is set to make its mark on the court and the NIL marketplace. This season offers a golden opportunity for a select group of rising stars to build powerful brands, attract significant endorsements, and elevate their NIL valuations to new heights. With social media followings that reach hundreds of thousands, these players have the visibility and influence to capitalize on the modern landscape, where personal branding and performance go hand in hand. Here’s a look at five college hoops stars who, with the right skill and timing, could see their NIL value skyrocket this season.
Cooper Flagg, Duke Blue Devils
Of course, it’s no surprise that Cooper Flagg enters the season as the No. 1 player to watch, both on the court and in the NIL arena. Freshman forward Flagg’s move to Duke has brought immense attention to the program, and he arrives with major endorsement deals already in place, including Gatorade and New Balance. His social media presence, with nearly 300,000 Instagram followers, reflects his popularity even before he’s played a college game. Flagg’s NIL valuation is currently estimated at $2.6 million, a figure likely to grow as he takes the court for one of the most high-profile teams in college basketball. With Duke’s dedicated fanbase and extensive media reach, Flagg has an opportunity to elevate his brand even further. If he performs to expectations, Flagg could redefine what it means to be a freshman in the NIL era, setting new standards for both athletic excellence and brand value. Duke’s investment in him signals a strategic move to leverage his visibility, setting up the program and Flagg alike for a potentially historic season.
Ace Bailey, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Ace Bailey’s debut at Rutgers has already generated excitement within college basketball, marking a pivotal moment for a program historically overshadowed. A versatile and high-flying forward, Bailey brings with him a growing social media following that presents Rutgers with a unique branding opportunity as they look to elevate their national presence. Bailey’s on-court style and charisma make him a strong candidate for brand partnerships. As he hits the court for Rutgers, the program’s fanbase is rallying behind him, and his NIL valuation could rise if he performs as expected, establishing him as a transformative figure for the school. For Rutgers, securing Bailey in the NIL era could prove invaluable, as his presence has the potential to attract new fans, media attention, and sponsors, redefining the school’s basketball profile while boosting his own marketability.
Dylan Harper, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Joining Bailey at Rutgers, Dylan Harper is another top recruit whose play is reshaping perceptions of the program. A skilled guard known for his versatility and high basketball IQ, Harper complements Bailey greatly on the court, giving Rutgers a strong foundation with two elite players in the lineup. Harper’s nearly 100,000 Instagram followers bolster his NIL potential as he steps into his first college season, where he’s expected to command significant attention. With two of the nation’s top freshmen, Rutgers is in the spotlight, and like Bailey, Harper is also poised to take full advantage. A standout season could boost his NIL valuation and expand his appeal to brands eager to connect with up-and-coming talent.
Ian Jackson, North Carolina Tar Heels
Freshman Ian Jackson joins UNC with a well-rounded skill set and the potential to become a significant player in college basketball. Known for his scoring prowess, athleticism, and strong basketball IQ, Jackson brings versatility that can elevate UNC’s lineup this season. Though Cooper Flagg is currently the bigger star in the state of North Carolina, Jackson has the chance to emerge as a force of his own within the Tar Heels' storied program. Off the court, Jackson’s social media following of over 100,000 on Instagram enhances his NIL potential, positioning him to attract brand interest if he performs well. As Jackson steps into his freshman season, he’s primed to make an impact both in the ACC and the NIL landscape, with UNC’s visibility boosting his presence and paving the way for his growth as both a player and a brand.
Hansel Emmanuel, Northwestern State Demons
Hansel Emmanuel has captivated the sports world not only for his remarkable athletic talent but for his unique story of resilience. Playing college basketball with one arm, Emmanuel’s determination and skill on the court have inspired fans and athletes alike, making him one of the most recognizable figures in the game today. With over 1.6 million Instagram followers, Emmanuel’s social media presence has extended his reach far beyond the court, amplifying his influence and appeal to major brands. This season, as he competes for Northwestern State, his presence elevates the visibility of the program in ways few players can. Emmanuel already has partnerships with brands like Gatorade and T-Mobile, demonstrating that NIL success isn’t solely about statistics—it’s also about connection and impact. Northwestern State’s commitment to Emmanuel showcases the power of a single player to attract sponsors, new fans, and media attention to a smaller program, while his ongoing journey further cements his brand as an athlete whose story resonates deeply across the sports world.