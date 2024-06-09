Five-Star Missouri QB Commit Lands New Car With NIL Deal
It's not every year that the Missouri Tigers land a five-star quarterback. However, after one of the most impressive seasons in program history last year, things are changing.
Missouri went 11-2 on the season and 6-2 in a loaded SEC. Competing in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Ohio State, the Tigers won, 14-3.
It was an impressive step forward for a program which has had some tough days.
Now, the hope is that it continues, and while it won't be easy to do so, five-star quarterback Matt Zollers' plan is to make sure they're right back in the same position they were a year ago.
Zollers is the top-ranked player in the Tigers' recruiting class, which includes multiple three and four-star recruits.
A 2025 high school graduate, he has another year before stepping foot on campus. Still, he has already landed impressive NIL deals.
His most recent one with Westwood Home Service Athlete might be his best yet.
In exchange for commercials and social media collaborations, the young man will receive a Dodge Challenger SRT for the remainder of his time at Spring-Ford High School.
"We are honored to announce our new NIL Deal with 5 Star Quarterback, Matt Zollers, a 2025 Missouri commit. With this deal, Matt Zollers becomes the first Westwood Home Services Athlete, highlighting one of the most notable NIL deals to date in High School Sports," Westwood posted on Instagram.
Pennsylvania is one of 36 athletic associations that allows athletes to participate in NIL deals at the high school level.
Zollers told Pete Nakos of On3 that he picked Missouri because of his relationships in Columbia.
"It was definitely the connections," he said. "I just clicked differently with the coaching staff and the players that they already have there, as well as the guys that they're recruiting there now. It's just where I felt most comfortable. The connections were my No. 1 thing, and I fell back on that."
According to On3, he's still in communication with Pitt and Penn State, but committed to Missouri in April.
He's set to compete at the Elite 11 Finals, a prestigious event for the best high school quarterbacks in the country.