Five Star Rutgers Basketball Freshman Signs Lucrative Deal with NIL Store
In the 21st century, Rutgers has yet to land a five-star recruit. That was the story, at least until this season, when two freshmen, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, enrolled in classes in New Brunswick. The Scarlet Knights inked not one but two five-star recruits. High-level five stars at that –– only bested by Duke’s Cooper Flagg: Small forward Ace Bailey was the consensus number two recruit in the nation, and shooting guard Dylan Harper was the consensus number three.
Adding two projected lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft class would be lauded by any blue-blood program, but Rutgers is far from that designation. The immediate impact of these prospects has already been felt as, for only the third time in program history, the Scarlet Knights are ranked in the AP preseason poll.
One part of this talented tandem, Dylan Harper, has agreed to partner with the NIL Store Network to create officially licensed co-branded merchandise bearing Rutgers logos. As one of the premier athletes to sign with the NIL Store Network, Harper will join many high-profile collegiate basketball players: Paige Bueckers, RJ Davis, Falu’jae Johnson, Johni Broome, and Caleb Love.
While most athletes at schools partnered with the NIL Store Network receive several standard jerseys and shirts featuring their NIL, Harper will receive custom designs and jerseys in addition to the brand’s core offerings to cater to his anticipated high demand. Harper’s offerings are anticipated to launch in the Rutgers NIL store as early as next week.
The Harper name holds weight in the hoops world. Harper’s father, Ron Harper, played meaningful roles as a combo guard in two of the greatest dynasties in NBA history, the 90’s Bulls and 00’s Lakers. During his time in both organizations, he was able to secure a total of five NBA Championships. Dylan Harper’s brother, Ron Harper Jr., was a four-year starter at Rutgers from 2018-2022 and is playing with the Boston Celtics. With plenty of familial experience in success at the collegiate and NBA levels, Dylan Harper looks primed to hit the ground running and cement his legacy in New Brunswick and beyond.
Rutgers is the most intriguing team in college basketball this season. Fans can only pray that Ace Bailey will soon join the NIL Store Network. A crossover shirt featuring the two highest recruits in the program’s history backed with Rutgers logos will fly off shelves and be a timeless memento of basketball antiquity. As early as next year, Rutgers alumni across the country could wear that shirt during what will likely be a highly anticipated NBA matchup between the separated Scarlet Knight stars. The potential is limitless.