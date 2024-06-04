Florida Becomes Latest State to Allow High School NIL
Today, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSSA) voted to enshrine the right of high schoolers to take part in NIL engagements. This makes Florida the thirty-third jurisdiction to allow NIL involvement at the prep-level. The new regulations will allow athletes to cash in on sponsorship deals and have safeguards to prevent NIL Collective recruiting that has become prevalent in collegiate athletics. Under the new policy, "groups, organizations, or cooperative enterprises that exist to collect funds from donors and help facilitate NIL deals for student-athletes, and/or create ways for athletes to monetize from their NIL." The new NIL amendments will go into effect for the 2024-2025 academic year.
Florida has a history of producing incredible athletic talent across a wide range of sports. Allowing elite prep athletes the ability to cash in on their influence via NIL was the only sure-fire way to ensure that home-grown talent did not flee the state to pursue lucrative sponsorship opportunities elsewhere.
The Sunshine State is home to many of the country’s most prolific high school athletic programs such as IMG Academy, Montverde Academy, and St. Thomas Aquinas. These schools consistently send athletes to the highest levels of collegiate sports and eventually to the professional ranks -- a sizable part of their athletic rosters hail from outside of the state. The prior regressive NIL policy of the FHSSA made these programs much less desirable to elite talent both homegrown and those who wished to relocate to Florida boarding schools like IMG. For the most talented prep athletes abstaining from prep NIL could leave tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table.
Florida has once again become one of, if not the most, desirable states to be a high school athlete. It is likely that other states will follow in Florida’s footsteps. With the majority of high school athletic associations already allowing NIL at the high school level, it appears that if any state wishes to retain its elite collegiate prospects, especially in football and basketball, NIL is imperative.