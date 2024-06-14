Florida Gators Baseball Star Signs Groundbreaking NIL Trading Card Deal
Each and every day, it seems like new massive NIL deals are being signed by college and high school athletes.
Florida Gators star baseball player Jac Caglianone is one of the latest to ink a contract.
According to a report from On3, Caglianone has agreed to terms on a trading card deal with Topps and Fanatics.
With the new deal, the Gators star, and soon to be MLB Draft pick, became the first college baseball player to get a deal done with Topps and Fanatics. More than likely, he is the first in what will be a long line of these kinds of partnerships.
The trading card industry has gone wild since COVID. More and more people are joining the hobby, and brands are expanding to get more product out to the masses.
At this point in time, Caglianone is expected to be a Top-10 pick in the upcoming 2024 MLB draft.
CBS Sports has projected him to be taken at No. 6 overall by the Kansas City Royals.
While the deal is historic and a huge accomplishment for Caglianone, his college baseball season has not ended yet. He will lead his Florida team into the College World Series as the Gators are set to face off against the No. 3 ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night.
Caglianone is also up for a massive personal accomplishment.
He is one of the finalists for the 2024 Dick Howser Trophy, which is given to the best college baseball player in the country.
So far this season, the rising star has hit for a .441 batting average to go along with 33 home runs and 68 RBI. He also pitched throughout the season, but projects as a first baseman at the next level.
All of that being said, Caglianone has had a year for himself.
Hopefully, this big move with Topps and Fanatics opens up the door for other college baseball players to begin having opportunities with these kinds of deals.